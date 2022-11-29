2 Manila churches declared archdiocesan shrines

Cardinal Jose Advincula has decreed the elevation of two parish churches in Manila to the rank of archdiocesan shrine.

The new status of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Parish (NSPS) in Sampaloc and San Vicente de Paul Parish (SVPP) in Ermita was provided in a new decree.

In his decree dated November 27, the cardinal approved that the SVP Parish on San Marcelino Street will be conferred the title of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.

“On the Feast of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, we received a gift,” the parish said. “We give thanks to the Lord for this blessing.”

The parish in Sampaloc’s Calamba corner Instruccion Streets, meanwhile, will be known as the Archdiocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro.

The decree of erection of NSPS Parish as archdiocesan shrine was given on November 2, but it was only made public on Sunday.

To be a diocesan shrine, a church, among other requirements, must be a place of historical significance, prayer and pilgrimage for a special reason of piety.

When these requirements are met, the parish petitions the bishop to canonically elevate the church.

And for a church to be declared a national shrine, the bishops’ conference must give its approval.