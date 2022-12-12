Package delivery for bride interrupts Filipino couple’s wedding celebration

A bride from Libmanan, Camarines Sur earned online buzz after receiving a parcel on her wedding day.

On Facebook, Loren Tayamora shared a hilarious experience on her wedding day.

“‘Parcel po ni ma’am Loren Portugal Barrios’ Yes po, opo may Shopee delivery pa rin po tayo sa mismong wedding day. Thank you po Kuya rider and JnT Express – Libmanan Branch,” she wrote in a post.

Loren told Interaksyon that she was not expecting to receive the parcel on her wedding day which was held last December 8, Thursday.

“Kala ko on Saturday pa sya since wala man pong text/sms si J&T na may for delivery po,” she said.

However, during the reception, the delivery rider arrived to bring Loren’s order from an e-commerce platform. She said that the parcel contains a cloth.

Loren invited the delivery rider to have a meal but the rider declined and said that he has more parcels to deliver.

The local branch of a logistics company identified the rider as Elmer Nolasco, who is also reportedly tying the knot on December 21.

Loren’s post was picked up by some social media pages which drew hilarious comments.

“Sakto may pangbayad agad yung nakasabit,” a social media user quipped referring to the money hanging on the bride’s dress. This is part of the money wedding dance where sponsors and guests put money on the couple’s dress.

“Mas bet ko sana kung dun kumuha ng pambayad sa nakasabit sa gown,” a Facebook user jokingly said.

“Best wishes at may pambayad na agad wala ng wallet wallet ah hahahah naka sabit na eh,” a social media user said in jest.

Others used wedding puns in their comments.

“Itigil ang kasal,” a Facebook user commented with laughing emoji.

“Hahaha invited na rin si kuyang driver,” an online user quipped.

Loren said that she already paid for the item via an e-wallet.

Last November, a delivery rider also made online buzz after bringing a parcel to a pregnant woman in labor.

