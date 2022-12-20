Sharon Cuneta surprises pianist fan at Makati City mall

Megastar Sharon Cuneta made a fan happy after she surprised him at a mall in Makati City.

Footage of Sharon greeting an elder pianist at PowerPlant Mall in Rockwell, Makati City while he was playing her song gained traction on Facebook.

The pianist named Vidalito Infante, who was fondly called “Lolo Bong” or “Tito Bong,” has been playing piano in some establishments in Manila for years.

Tito Bong has recently been performing for shoppers at the upscale mall in Makati City. Some of the songs he plays include Sharon’s popular hits back in the day.

A Facebook page called Sisame Street Sessions shared a seven-minute video of the heart-tugging moment when Sharon surprised Tito Bong during his Sunday gig on December 12.

“Hello, friends! Our beloved Tito Bong had an extraordinary experience this evening on what he thought was just a regular Sunday gig at PowerPlant Mall,” the post reads.

“While playing his usual set which included some well-loved Sharon Cuneta songs, who would suddenly come from out of the blue to surprise him but Ms. Sharon Cuneta herself!” the post added.

In the video, Sharon was with his husband former senator Kiko Pangilinan in the area where Tito Bong was playing the piano.

The veteran actress quietly approached Tito Bong so as not to disturb his momentum while playing.

They later both happily sang “Ikaw” and “Kahit Maputi Na ang Buhok Ko” in front of the crowd.

The video circulated on Facebook garnering 980,000 views, 1,900 comments and 50,000 reactions.

In the comments section, viewers expressed how touched they were by the impromptu duet of Sharon and Tito Bong

“Kudos to Miss Sharon Cuneta for bringing smiles not only to Mang Bong but to hundreds, if not thousands, of people in the mall that day! Such a sweet, kind-hearted, down-to-earth person! Truly bituing may ningning!” one Facebook user said.

“So touching! Naluha ako sa tuwa…an excellent pianist and a megastar who unselfishly lent quality time impromptu!” another Facebook user commented.

“Such a heartwarming moment! Christmas came early for tatay. Ms. Sharon made such a wonderful gesture that lights up the crowd,” one Facebook user said.

Pangilinan also shared footage of the moment Sharon, Tito Bong and the crowd were heartily singing to the veteran actress’ song.

“Sinamahan namin ang sweetheart ko para isorpresa si Tito Bong—a regular pianist sa Rockwell PowerPlant Mall,” the former lawmaker tweeted.

Sinamahan namin ang sweetheart ko para isorpresa si Tito Bong — a regular pianist sa Rockwell Power Plant Mall 😄 Lagi kasi n’ya tinutugtog ang mga kanta ni Sharon tuwing Sunday 🎶 pic.twitter.com/CuYW6YrkCm — Kiko Pangilinan (@kikopangilinan) December 11, 2022

In a separate tweet, Pangilinan said they knew who Tito Bong was due to his viral video where he played piano for two hours to raise money for his medicines.

“So we sent him a little help for him to get by. We’re so happy to see him playing again in person,” he said.

Sisame Street Sessions also provided bank details in the post for those who wish to offer tokens of appreciation to Tito Bong.