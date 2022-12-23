Safety measures: What to do to avoid electrical accidents this holiday season

Most Filipino houses have been in a festive mood as early as September.

With the upcoming Christmas and New Year, the celebrations are expected to be grander.

To make sure that these festivities will not be halted by power interruption or other incidents, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) shared the following electrical safety measures:

Ensure that the Christmas lights you will be using have a PS mark or ICC sticker. The lights must also be appropriate for where they will be used.

Check the decorations if there are loose connections and possible damages, especially near power lines.

Avoid “octopus” connections (tangled wires) or overloading that may cause fire and other incidents.

Make sure to have a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby when using firecrackers. Family members should also be aware of using the fire extinguisher.

Avoid using party items like firecrackers, party poppers, and balloons around electrical facilities such as power lines, and transformers, among others. Meralco said that this may cause power outages.

Unplug Christmas lights and lanterns before going to bed or when leaving the home.

Make sure to also unplug all appliances, especially for those going on a holiday vacation. Meralco advised that it will be better to turn off the circuit breakers before leaving.

In case of an emergency or other concerns, the public may reach Meralco’s 16211 hotline.

Customers may also contact Meralco through its social media pages on Facebook and Twitter, or text their concerns to 0920-9716211 or 0917-5516211.