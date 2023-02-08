Single gov’t workers of Quezon town to get triple pay on Valentine’s Day

Single government employees of the Municipality of General Luna in Quezon Province will be receiving additional pay on Valentine’s Day.

Municipal Mayor Matt Florido on Monday announced that government employees under his jurisdiction who have been single since birth and those who have not committed to a relationship in the past five years will be given triple pay on February 14.

Meanwhile, other single employees who do not meet the qualifications mentioned above are given the option to receive double pay on February 14 or enjoy leave with pay on February 13.

To avail of these benefits, qualified employees may submit an application to the Mayor’s office or the municipality’s Human Resource Management Office.

The mayor said the applications will be validated by a special committee. He reminded the employees about the value of honesty.

Florido said he will personally shoulder this additional pay.

Some social media users welcomed this initiative of the local chief executive for single employees.

“Mapapa-sana all ka talaga,” a social media user wrote.

“Mayor Matt Florido Withaheart baka ho [pwede] na ako [magpa-ampon] diyan sa inyo,” a Facebook user jokingly said.

“Ahemm yorme…Qualified na qualified po ako diyan,” an online user wrote.

“Pwede po ba mag apply sa LGU Mayor Matt Florido Withaheart. [Mapapa-sana] all [ka na] lang talaga,” a social media user commented.

Florido’s post about the announcement of benefits for single government employees has garnered 519 reactions, 75 comments, and 67 shares so far.

As of 2015, there are over 34 million single individuals in the country based on the Philippine Statistics Authority report.

