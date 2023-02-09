LRT-1 riders may now buy snacks in vending machines at these stations

Commuters of the Light Rail Transit-Line 1 can now keep their tummies full before travel.

This was what the LRT-1 management said after sharing pictures of vending machines installed in two stations.

According to them, riders may now buy various snacks and biscuits courtesy of Snacks-To-Go by Rebisco, the brand’s first retail showcase store.

The vending machines are located at the platforms of the Carriedo Station in Manila and the Yamaha Monumento Station in Caloocan.

The LRT-1 management said that riders could pay through cash or GCash.

“Tara! Snacks tayo before or after train ride!” it said on a Facebook post on Tuesday.

It should be noted that eating, drinking, and littering are prohibited inside LRT-1’s trains.

Meanwhile, Rebisco carries the brands of biscuits and crackers like Hansel, ChocoMucho, Ding Dong, Fudgee Barr, Happy, Superstix and Combi, among others.

It has been making snackable products for six decades already.