‘What’s going on?’: Pinoy personalities report glitches on Twitter amid global outage

Several Filipino personalities were among those affected by the recent technical issues Twitter is grappling with.

They reported prematurely reaching their follower limit and the daily limit for sending tweets.

Anne Curtis-Smith voiced out her concern about this glitch after one of her fans tagged her as they could not follow the celebrity.

Her fan with the Twitter handle @vjokbye uploaded a screenshot of Anne’s page with a message from Twitter that reads: “You are unable to follow more people at this time.”

In the quote-retweet, Anne responded and wrote with a crying emoji: “Huh? I wonder why?”

A dermatologist with the Twitter page The Nerdy Derma also complained that she could not follow other users.

She also uploaded a screenshot of Twitter’s message that notified the doctor about reaching her follower limit.

“@TwitterPH what’s going on? I checked the possible reasons: spam following of other accounts, locked account, too many follows in a day – I don’t fulfill any of those,” The Nerdy Derma tweeted.

Ayn Bernos, former Miss Universe Philippines candidate, reacted to this in the quote retweets. She said that she has also encountered the same problem.

“Same??? I can’t follow people [right now],” Ayn said.

"Same??? I can't follow people [right now]," Ayn said.

According to Twitter’s Help Center, Twitter users are allowed to follow up to 400 accounts per day given that they meet some behavioral rules.

These include the indiscriminate following and duplicating of other accounts.

Data Ethics founder Dominic Ligot, meanwhile, asked his followers if they are having trouble sending tweets.

Data Ethics founder Dominic Ligot, meanwhile, asked his followers if they are having trouble sending tweets.

Earlier on Thursday, February 9 (Wednesday Eastern time), Twitter’s Support account issued a statement about the global glitch.

“Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed.”

"Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed."



While Twitter Support did not specify the cause behind the technical bug, it came after the Elon Musk-led website allowed its paid users to post tweets up to 4,000 characters long.

Only paid users or Twitter Blue subscribers are given the advantage to use this new format.

Everyone on Twitter, however, can read their messages.

“While only Blue subscribers can post longer Tweets, anyone and everyone can read them. You can reply to, retweet, and quote Tweet a longer Tweet, no matter if you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber or not,” Twitter Blue said.

“Subscribers will be able to reply and QT with up to 4,000 characters,” it added.