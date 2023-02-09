Philippine women’s football team, adidas lead conversation about women in sports

The Philippine women’s national football Filipinas is leading the conversation about women in sports, thanks to the support from a sportswear brand.

On Thursday, February 9, the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) inked a four-year sponsorship deal with the sports brand at the New World Hotel in Makati City.

With this partnership, Filipinas and its age group youth teams will be sporting adidas apparel. The German brand will also provide kits and equipment for the team.

Filipinas said that having the brand as a sponsor is empowering as it brings professionalism to the team.

“They bring their professionalism to our team so we feel taken care of that we are in great hands along with our management, our coaching staff, and our federation. It is just another set of good hands on the team so we are very excited for this partnership,” Filipinas co-captain Hali Long said in a press conference.

Filipinas’ Sarina Bolden, meanwhile, said that gaining the trust of the sportswear brand showed their team’s achievements.

“To have that name—that brand, adidas adding to the Philippine Women’s (Football) team just kinda shows how far we’ve come,” she said.

Bolden also recalled that they used to wear different uniforms.

“Before we just show up not really having a brand, looking like a ragtag and everyone just like not feeling like a unit. [I’m] not saying you have to be an organized unit and wear the same type of uniform but it definitely helps bring that type of professionalism in the team,” she added.

Adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos said that through this partnership, they want to give the spotlight to women in sports.

“Our goal together with the PFF is to lead the conversation in women in sports and build awareness on what this group of inspirational women has achieved today and will achieve in the future,” Frangos said.

“I believe that through sports we have the power to change lives—football changes life,” he continued.

Filipinas will be heading to Spain for the 2023 Pinatar Cup where they will face powerhouse teams such as Wales, Scotland, and Iceland.

Last year, Filipinas made history after qualifying for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

RELATED: Sports in 2022: World Cup-bound Filipinas keep making history | ‘Abante Babae!’: Filipinas lauded after AFF Women’s Championship title win