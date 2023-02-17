‘Para po!’: In Las Casas, Danish envoy hops on traditional jeep as ‘sabit’

Danish ambassador to the Philippines experienced riding a traditional jeepney while exploring a tourist destination in Bataan.

Danish ambassador Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Melbin visited the province to lead an annual staff seminar at the Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar this week.

Photos of Melbin and sightings of the tourist spot were posted on the Facebook account of the embassy on February 16.

“Led by Amb. Franz-Michael “Dan-Dan” Mellbin, the Embassy had a productive annual staff seminar at Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Bataan, where the team identified its strategic goals and set out the general direction for the Mission for the coming year,” the post read.

“It was also an opportunity to strengthen the relationships between the staff and to foster camaraderie even across teams, through exciting activities,” it added.

In a separate post, the embassy uploaded photos that showed Melbin’s experience in riding a traditional jeepney.

“‘Para po!’” the post said. This is an expression used to hail jeepney rides on the road.

One of the photos showed the Danish envoy hanging on the vehicle’s entrance.

This practice is colloquially called “sabit” wherein some passengers resort to hanging on a filled-up jeepney to get to their destinations.

This practice, however, is prohibited in some cities in Metro Manila as it poses safety risks to both the passengers and the driver.

The embassy also promoted the cultural significance of the vehicle, touted as the “King of the road,” in the Philippines.

“Known as the ‘Kings of the Road,’ the jeepneys have a rich cultural significance in the Philippines and have witnessed the everyday stories of many Filipinos. Hope to see more inclusive, safe, and reliable means of transportation for everyone,” it said.

“What about you? What’s your favorite jeepney story?” it added.

The traditional jeepney and the cultural elements that surround it have often been used as inspirations or themes for tourism projects and artistic works.

Peninsula Manila¸ a five-star hotel in Makati City, offers a luxury private fleet for guests called The Peninsula Jeepney.

The posh version of the public utility vehicle (PUV) offers guests exclusive amenities such as WiFi, air-conditioning and a minibar.

Last August, the trailer of season one of “Drag Race Philippines,” the Philippine edition of the American reality show, was also praised online for its incorporation of the culture among commuters who take jeepney trips.

Prior to this, the promotions for SB19’s collaboration with Spotify Philippines also showcased jeepneys that are painted with works of Filipino visual artists.

