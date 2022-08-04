Filipino fans gush over jeepney-themed trailer of ‘Drag Race Philippines’

“Drag Race Philippines” showcased the looks of 12 Filipino drag performers who will compete to victory in a promo trailer released on social media on Thursday, August 4.

The upcoming series is the official Philippine edition of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” an American reality show for drag queens.

The trailer was dropped on the program’s official social media accounts.

It was also released on the YouTube channel of WOW Presents Plus.

The overall theme of the video featured the aesthetics of the traditional jeepney and the cultural elements that surround it.

Colorful, iconic jeepney placards of routes adorned some of their outfits.

Other noticeable cultural elements include the “takatak” boxes of street vendors, folded bank notes, small towels often used by jeepney drivers and the vehicle’s signature hood.

The twelve queens also delivered witty and remarkable lines that commuters are familiar with when riding jeepneys.

These include the following:

“God knows Hudas not pay.”

“Barya lang po sa umaga.”

Paolo Ballesteros, the series’ main host, was immediately shown in full drag glam and greeted the fans with: “All roads lead to Drag Race Philippines!”

The two permanent judges, meanwhile, are drag queen performer Jiggly Caliente and Karen Davila impersonator KaladKaren.

The twelve contestants will compete against one another to be crowned as the first “Drag Race Superstar from the Philippines.”

The names of the 12 drag queens are as follows:

Bridging

Corazon

Eva Le Queen

Gigi Era

Lady Morgana

Marina Summers

Minty Fresh

Precious Paula Nicole

Prince

Turing

Viñas DeLuxe

Xilhouete

After the promotional video dropped, Filipino fans immediately gushed over how each drag queen was introduced.

“Naluha ako while watching the Promo vid. Nakakaproud Pinay Queens!!! Bardahan na,” one user said.

“AAAGGGHHH!!! It’s about damn time!” another user tweeted.

Other social media users, meanwhile, expressed hope that the show will become a platform to showcase the talents of the LGBTQ community and the local drag scene.

“I’m so excited to watch this because not only our drag queens are so talented, but also our LGBTQ+ culture is so unique. This is going to be so much fun,” one user said.

“I’m so proud of my Filipino queens!” another user tweeted.

Jiggly also expressed excitement about the promotions.

“Sabi ko sa inyo hintay hintay lang. Malapit na. These queens are about to take over the muthatuckin world!!! PINOY Drag will be front’n center for the universe to see starting August 17,” she tweeted.

New episodes of the series will be released every Wednesday on discovery+, HBO GO, and WOW Presents Plus.

Its spin-off and after-show “Drag Race Philippines: Untucked” will premiere on August 19.

New episodes of it will air every Friday.