‘Pillar of Philippine journalism’: Tributes pour in for journalist Luis Teodoro

Luis Teodoro, who was touted as the “pillar of Philippine journalism” and a champion of the alternative press in the country, passed away on Tuesday, March 13. He was 81.

The University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication (UP-CMC), where Teodoro served as dean for two terms, announced the news on March 14.

“We join our friends and colleagues in communication and media in mourning the passing of Professor Luis V. Teodoro, our Dean from 1994 to 2000,” the announcement reads.

The college will soon hold a service for Teodoro at the Plaridel Hall of UP-Diliman. Details are yet to be announced.

UP-CMC then expressed its message of gratitude to its former dean.

“As educator, editor, and journalist, Dean Teodoro was pivotal in fostering academic excellence in our discipline, upholding integrity in the practice of media, and defending our freedoms of the press, speech, and assembly,” it said.

“Maraming salamat sa iyong paglingkod sa bayan. Mahal ka namin,” the institution further added.

UP-CMC did not provide further details about the cause of death.

Tributes from journalism groups

Following the news of his death, three media organizations paid tribute to Teodoro for his contributions to the development of the journalism industry over the years.

The National Union of Journalism of the Philippines (NUJP), the largest guild of working journalists here, expressed its highest salute to him through a statement posted on social media.

“The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines pays its highest tribute to columnist, journalist and educator Luis V. Teodoro. Dean Teodoro, the staunchest advocate for the best in the profession and the most savage critic of its worst practices, has touched and inspired the lives of countless in our ranks and will continue to be a guide for journalists,” NUJP said.

“The strict standards that he set for his students and for his colleagues will remain among our guiding lights,” the union added.

“The current and the future generations of journalists have been gifted by Dean Teodoro’s lessons on journalism. We pledge to continue his legacy of wielding the pen in the service of the people,” NUJP further stated.

AlterMidya, a national network of alternative press that Teodoro chaired and founded, also mourned Teodoro’s demise.

“He is credited with advancing the ideals of pro-people journalism both as a respected member of the academe and through the alternative media that he helped organize in the Philippines,” part of the network’s message reads.

It is with utmost grief that we announce the passing of our founding chairperson, Dean Luis V Teodoro, on March 13. A pillar of Philippine journalism, Dean Luis was the force behind the formation of Altermidya Network, which will carry on his work and principles. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/NH3YSYxd9j — AlterMidya (@altermidya) March 14, 2023

The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR), where Teodoro was deputy director, remembered him as “an esteemed colleague and friend.”

“The Center will forever uphold his contribution to the work of building a free and independent press and its role in Philippine democracy,” CMFR said.

Teodoro also has a long-running column in BusinessWorld where he tackled different political and cultural issues in the country.

Moreover, Teodoro also authored acclaimed titles in media and journalism. These include “Divide by Two” in 2016 and “Vantage Point: The Sixth Estate and Other Discoveries” in 2014.