‘Kumot couture’ takes spotlight at Bench Fashion Week

Fashion designer Jaggy Glarino‘s Core Memory Collection caught online attention as models walked on the runway wearing a dress made of fabric that resembles the iconic blankets used by Filipinos.

During the Bench Fashion Week, the models showcased Glarino’s work while holding a thermos, as a pair of spoon and fork earrings dangle in their ears. They also have a towel wrapped around their heads.

Meanwhile, male fashion models rocked the stage wearing a suit bearing the iconic blanket design while holding a bayong or weaved market bag.

Online users were amused by Glarino’s Core Memory Collection. It also drew some humorous comments from the public who likened the clothes to the popular blanket.

“The style is very antukin pero dapat fashionable,” a social media user said in jest.

“Dati kumot lang ngayon rinarampa na,” a Facebook user jokingly commented.

“Arat ready na ang KAPE,” an online user said in jest.

“The design is very tita. LMAO,” a Facebook user commented.

“Practically every batla’s childhood,” a social media user quipped.

“I love it…the hot water flasks match the outfit!” a social media user commented.

“The blankets look so familiar!” a social media user said.

Early this year, a local clothing brand earned online buzz after releasing a shirt design patterned after 333 sparrow blankets or bed sheets.

RELATED: Clothing brand unveils shirt inspired by iconic blanket pattern

Last year, social media personality Sassa Gurl likewise drew attention for her customized pink floral dress bearing the blanket pattern at the Preview Ball.

READ: ‘Kumot ni lola’: Sassa Gurl used a familiar fabric in dress for ball