‘The feels’: Catriona Gray emotional as she models bridal gown for friend

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray could not help but get emotional as she wore a bridal gown at for a friend’s fashion show on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the former Miss Universe titleholder shared pictures of her wearing a sleeveless silky white bodice with a voluminous skirt.

“Had the most magical night being a muse for my extremely talented friend @jaggyglarino for the annual #MarryMeAtMarriott fashion show. (sparkles emoji) Getting all the feels (face-holding-back-tears emoji) huhu,” she wrote on June 23.

Catriona attended the annual “Marry Me At Marriott” fashion show where the bridal gown designs of Jaggy Glarino, Ezra Santos, Rhett Eala, Albert Andrada, and Jezelle Amorado, among others, were showcased.

The former beauty queen is set to tie the knot with her beau, actor Sam Milby.

The couple made their engagement known on social media last February.

Several of their friends from the beauty pageant and entertainment industry gushed over the announcement, with Miss Grand International Philippines 2018 Eva Patalinjug exclaiming “I knew it!”

Catriona sparked engagement rumors in December 2022 when she posted a photo of her with Sam with the caption: “Today made me the happiest.”

The celebrity couple first met in 2012 but were only romantically linked to each other in 2019. They went public with their relationship the year after.