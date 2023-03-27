‘Mabait ‘yung Hapon’: Robredo expounds samurai costume posts amid criticisms

Former vice president Leni Robredo shared more details about her much-talked-about warrior costume after being accused of supposedly disrespecting Japanese culture upon wearing it.

On Sunday, the Angat Buhay NGO chair posted a picture of her being assisted by a Japanese man while she donned a samurai costume during her short trip to the East Asian country to visit her supporters.

Robredo also said she went to Japan for the launch of the NGO’s partnerships with the Japanese for Angat Buhay‘s programs.

Last week, her picture with cherry blossom as background gained buzz on social media. Her supporters quipped that the photo is similar to a “photocard.”

Over the weekend, the former vice president posted another photo and a clip of her wearing a samurai costume in response to online criticisms that she supposedly disrespected it.

“Napakabigat ng costume na suot ko pero mabait ‘yung Hapon na tumulong sa akin,” she said in an Instagram Story on March 26.

Robredo also shared a clip of her walking in full samurai regalia as she clutches a covered sword by her side.

“May reklamo ka? Chozzzz,” she wrote with a sunglass-wearing face emoji.

Robredo’s posts came after some Filipinos called her out for supposedly “disrespecting” and “insulting” the Japanese culture by merely donning the attire.

“Women are NOT allowed to wear the Yoroi and Kabuto, the katana is not meant to touch the ground, [and] only women of nobility were allowed to train in martial arts but they were not even allowed to wear this. Foreigners need special permission to even wear this. She is an affront to the senses… geesaschrist..” a Facebook user was quoted as saying before.

Viator, a TripAdvisor company, said that tourists could enjoy a “traditional costume experience” in Japan if they visit the site near the iconic Mt. Fuji.

The website said that highlights of such a trip include “visiting the scenic Lake Kawaguchiko, and trying on traditional costumes such as Samurai Warrior, Ninja outfit, or a Kimono.”

In one of Robredo’s pictures, she was seen donning the samurai costume with Mt. Fuji as her background.

Part of the description from Viator reads:

“The main attraction on this tour is the traditional Japanese costume experience in a folk village called Saiko Iyashi-no-sato Nemba. You will arrive at [2:30 p.m.] and stay there for 1 [hour]. Choose a favorite costume and be Samurai, Ninja or Japanese Princess wearing Kimono!”

Robredo is currently in Thailand for the Asia Think Tank Network Regional Summit where she will deliver a keynote address.