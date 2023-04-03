‘Pinoy pride’: Drag queen Anetra advances to Top Four of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ 15

An American drag queen of Filipino descent became the first one to advance to the finals of the 15th season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

After the 14th episode, Anetra and fellow contender Mistress Isabelle Brooks were chosen to stay in the competition after their lip-synced to “When Love Takes Over” by David Guetta feat. Kelly Rowland.

The other two of the Top Four are Sasha Colby and Luxx Noir London.

Official posters promoting these drag queens to their fans were released on the show’s social media accounts ahead of the finale.

“Do you want @iamanetra to snatch the crown? Show your support by using #TeamAnetra across social media! #DragRace,” the caption on Anetra’s poster reads.

Many Filipinos were proud of Anetra as she raises the Philippine flag in the competition.

“I’m obvi team anetra because Pinoy pride,” a Twitter user said.

Anetra was born in Las Vegas, United States, but has mixed ethnicities due to her parents.

She paid homage to them in the form of small flags attached to her sleeves for her runway look in an episode last February.

As she strutted her racing outfit to the judges, Anetra said that the Philippine and the Japanese flags on her right sleeve represent the ethnicities of her mom and dad.

Her other ethnicities are German and Puerto Rican.

By the end of the episode, she was declared among the Top Three of the Maxi Challenge, along with Mistress and Sasha. Sasha won the challenge.

Since the start of the season, Anetra rose to prominence among drag race fans for her “duck walk” performance in the Maxi Challenge of the first episode.

The video clip of her moment on the runway was among the most viewed videos on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” TikTok page.

Anetra caught the attention of viewers once again during her lip sync battle against Marcia Marcia Marcia last March.

The video of their performance has so far garnered 1.8 million views on YouTube.

Another Filipino drag queen that competed in the same season was Aura Mayari.

Aura previously bared that she grew up in an area in Pasay City before migrating to the United States with her parents.

She was eliminated in episode seven.

