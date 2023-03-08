‘My biggest inspiration’: Aura Mayari slays Beyonce look from Coachella set

Filipino drag queen Aura Mayari exhibited her inner Beyoncé in her supposed-to-be look for season 15 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

Aura, who was eliminated from the competition, posted photos and videos of herself in her Beyoncé costume that she would have worn in the latest runway challenge under the category “Night of 1,000 Beyoncé’s.”

Cast members normally post their looks that the audience and the judges were not able to see after they were eliminated from the drag competition.

Following her elimination in episode seven, Aura donned a recreation of the multi-awarded singer’s opening look during her Coachella performance in 2018.

Custom-made by Chicago-based designer Joshuan Aponte, the costume is adorned with intricate details and embroideries. The cape also has her name “Aura” embellished on it.

The original attire that Beyonce wore for her Coachella set was made by the French brand Balmain.

On Instagram, Aura expressed how much of an inspiration Beyoncé was to her life while growing up. She also accompanied this post with a reel of her regale-looking ensemble.

“@beyonce has been my biggest inspiration. Growing up, always performing, I always told myself that one day, I will be a star. Watching Beyoncé has helped shape the performer I am today. Reaching for the stars wasn’t going to be a dream anymore. I want to live it,” she said.

“When I found out that there was a Beyoncé-themed runway, I literally screamed and I had to pay her great respect on the show,” the Nashville native further said.

Joshuan also uploaded behind-the-scenes footage of how the complex ensemble was put together.

In one of the videos, the designer admitted that this was one of his hardest works to date.

“This was one of the hardest recreations to date. To begin with, Beyoncé’s costume is incredible, but of course, we had to upgrade to a drag level,” he said.

Joshuan further explained the detailing of his latest design in the post.

“Made the cape flare out more plus gave it a train, and personalized it with Aura’s Moon logo and name in the back. Seven different embroidered sequined fabrics were deconstructed to create the entire cape. Planning and cutting just the cape took two days,” the designer said.

“Then the assembly of over 50 pattern pieces. Thanks to my team: Neil and Marina,” he added.

Aura’s and Joshuan’s hard work did pay off.

The Beyoncé drag version was mentioned as the “best” in the season so far by Out Magazine, an American LGBTQIA magazine.

Moreover, Aura also earned praises from her fellow drag queens in the Philippines.

“OKAY NOW THIS ONE IS THE ONE,” Marina Summers, runner-up of season one of “Drag Race Philippines” tweeted.

Brigiding, a contender of “DRPH” Season 1, on Instagram. “Yeassssssssss,” commented a contender of “DRPH” Season 1, on Instagram.

“Stunning OMG!” Sugar, another contender of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 15, said on Instagram.

Some of Aura’s fans quipped that they were “robbed” of this look in the show.

“We were ROBBED!” one Twitter user said.

“We were robbed of this look! You look amazing,” another fan said on Instagram.

The rest of the looks of the remaining contenders of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” can be viewed on MTV on Friday, March 8.