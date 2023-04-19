‘Thank you for calling me out’: Vlogger apologizes after backlash over post-Blackpink concert vid

A vlogger earned the ire of Blackpink fans over her comments about Jennie Kim, one of the members, in a video.

In a video on April 13, Claudine Co and her boyfriend talked about Jennie after they attended the girl group’s concert.

Blackpink returned to the Philippines and held a two-day weekend concert at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan last March.

Claudine and her boyfriend were among the thousands of fans, collectively called Blinks, who witnessed the performances of Jennie, Lisa Manoban, Rose Park and Kim Jisoo on stage.

The day after, Claudine initially gushed over her favorite girls as they recalled their concert experience.

“Grabe ang saya namin kagabi. Sobrang mas naging fan pa ako. Ganon talaga siguro pag nakikita mo live,” she said.

The internet personality then turned her camera toward her boyfriend whom she said zoomed in on a body part of Jennie.

“Nakakainis,” her boyfriend reacted with a laugh.

This moment later caught the attention of some of Blackpink’s fans. They perceived Claudine’s remarks as disrespectful and misogynistic to Jennie.

“STOP DISRESPECTING J LIKE THAT,” a fan said on Twitter.

“When will Jennie have a peaceful break? Like can you just enjoy the performance without sexualizing/disrespecting her?” another fan tweeted.

Some Pinoy fans later shared copies of this moment with their Twitter followers, thus adding fuel to the fire of the flak to the couple.

You can attend the concert, vlog and talk about nice things happened like a normal person. but this? kababae mo pa namang tao. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/qkkO6sPmX7 — happy (@hhaappyyjen) April 14, 2023

Some of them perceived that Claudine intended to include such remarks in the video.

“The fact that they already edited and reviewed the whole video before uploading but still included this conversation to the actual vlog means they really want people to watch this part and maybe they thought it will be funny,” one Twitter user said.

Following the backlash, Claudine issued an apology through her Instagram Stories and Facebook page.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to those I have offended, especially the blinks. I have not thought about what I said and posted in the video. Please know that I am in no way supporting sexual harassment,” she said.

The vlogger further said: “Thank you for calling me out and again, I’m sorry.”

As of writing, Claudine’s video is still up on her YouTube channel. She, however, edited the part where she mentioned the controversial remarks.

She has also disabled the comments section.

Claudine has 330,000 subscribers on YouTube and 17,000 followers on Facebook. Moreover, she also has 125,000 followers on Instagram.