Malate Church declared ‘important cultural property’

The National Museum of the Philippines has declared the Our Lady of Remedies Parish Church complex in Manila’s Malate district as an “important cultural property”.

The designation was formally conferred at a ceremony at the Malate Church compound on Saturday, April 22.

Among those in attendance were Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, NMP Administrative Officer IV Mr. Roderick Manaloto and Fr. Leo Distor.

The 435-year-old Baroque-style church houses the image of Our Lady of Remedies, which was brought over from Spain in 1624.

The Cultural Properties Preservation and Protection Act, the National Museum Act of 1998, and the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, mandates the NMP to declare ICPs or National Cultural Treasures.

ICPs may receive subsidies and other supporting measures from the government for its preservation and conservation.

An ICP is defined as an establishment that has “exceptional cultural, artistic, and historical significance to the Philippines”.