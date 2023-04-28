Priest in Ogie Diaz’s viral laughing video during mom’s wake reacts to FB post

The priest who presided over the wake of Ogie Diaz‘s mother reacted after a video of the talent manager laughing at his message about children went viral.

On Sunday, April 23, Ogie confirmed that his mother, Carmen Diaz Pandaan, also known as “Aling Mameng,” passed away at 87.

He said that the matriarch was able to see all of her children before she died.

“Salamat sa lahat ng pakikiramay sa pagpanaw ng aking mahal na ina, si Aling Mameng. 87 [years old], hindi na kami choosy. At least, naipikit niya ang kanyang mga mata na kumpleto ang kanyang mga anak,” the showbiz vlogger said on Facebook.

“Higit sa lahat, I’m proud to say na naibigay ko naman sa nanay ko ang lahat ng pangarap niya sa buhay. Salamat sa lahat ng sakripisyo at pagiging selfless, Nay! Mahal kita. Magkasama na kayo ngayon ni tatay,” Ogie added with a red heart emojis.

Hours later, he uploaded a clip where a priest could be seen giving a message to the wake attendees.

The priest, identified as Father Virgilio Ojoy, was sharing how selfless and extremely loving mothers are. He was also embodying their persona in some parts of his message.

“‘Kahit maliit ang bayad, sige lang, igagapang talaga kita. ‘Pagkat anak, kapag naka-graduate ka sa isang magandang eskwelahan, isang magandang kurso, sigurado, balang araw, ‘pag nag-apply ka ng trabaho o nag-business ka, magiging malaki ang kikitain mo, anak'” Ojoy said.

“‘Anak, ikaw mag-aahon sa pamilya natin sa kahirapan, ha,'” he added.

The priest then shifted his expression and said, “Kinder pa lang ‘yung bata.”

At this point, Ogie could not help but laugh at the priest’s comment.

Ojoy also chucked seconds later.

“Bata pa lang, stressed na,” the priest said in between Ogie’s laughter.

The talent manager shared the moment on his Facebook page with the caption: “‘Di ko kinaya si Father…”

The post was accompanied by three laughing-with-tears emojis.

Ojoy reshared the post on his account and responded: “Tagahanga ko na ang hinahangaan ko – Mr. Ogie Diaz. Hahaha”

Some of the priest’s friends attested to his humor in the comments section.

“The best pa rin po ‘yung humor, padre!” a Facebook user wrote with heart and rolling-on-the-floor laughing emojis.

“Fader, napatawa si #ogiediaz [nang bonggang-bongga],” another online user commented with a grinning-with-sweat emoji.

“Wow, Father!! You deserve the admiration! I will now expect another book from you, this time, on laughter. Do write it, Father,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“What a joke, but with moral lesson, especially for the parents! Hahahaha! Wonderful, Father!” another Facebook user commented.

Ojoy is a Dominican priest who also teaches as a full professor at the University of Santo Tomas. He was appointment by the Vatican.