‘For your safety’: MMDA official advises motorcycle riders vs waiting out the rain

A Metro Manila Development Authority official advised motorcycle riders against waiting out the rain under infrastructure.

In his advisory on May 18, MMDA Task Force Special Operations chief Edison “Bong” Nebrija pointed out that this practice poses a safety risk both for them and other motorists.

“Riders please avoid waiting the rain out under footbridges, tunnels and flyovers. Some of our roads have poor lightings and the rain even makes it harder for vehicle drivers to see you. For your safety please put on your raincoats at a gasoline station or any establishment that you would be safe,” Nebrija said.

“Just a loving reminder,” he added.

Nebrija’s post has since garnered 4,300 reactions, 202 comments and 140 comments on the platform.

It also caught the attention of several motorists who have been inconvenienced by motorcycle riders during rainy weather.

In the comments section, some Filipinos shared their experiences wherein motorcycle riders take up several lanes on the road, thus causing traffic congestion.

“Nung nakaraan, yung traffic nag umpisa sa Guadalupe, kaya pala, halos tatlong lanes ang sinakop ng mga riders sa ilalim ng GMA Kamuning Station na nakasilong dahil umuulan,” a motorist said on Facebook.

“Delikado po talaga yan….halos okupado nila two lanes…maaari silang mahagip nyan….better sa gas station na malapit or any establishment na may bubong sila tumambay,” another Facebook user said.

Some Filipinos also shared the instances when they tried to make the riders move out of the bridges for their own safety.

“I am a road cyclist. Hirap po ako kasi humihina ang preno (caliper brakes) ko pag naabutan ako ng malakas na ulan. Di ko alam kung bakit di makaunawa ang mga motorcycle riders sa sitwasyon na yan tapos pagtitinginan ka pa ng di maganda pag nasasabihan sila,” a cyclist commented on Facebook.

“Mabuti na mabasa kaysa maaksidente. Yung basa, matutuyo din maya-maya. Yung naaksidente, matagal na perwisyo, kung buhay ka,” the Pinoy user said on Facebook.

The state weather bureau on May 22 advised that a cyclone with the international name “Mawar” continues to move toward the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

State meteorologists also warned that the typhoon can turn into a super typhoon once it enters PAR.

It will also be called “Betty” once it is within the country’s vicinity.

READ: Cloudy skies, some rains as potential super typhoon ‘Mawar’ approaches PAR