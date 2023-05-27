What to do during rainy season, landslide, according to DENR

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued various tips as we brace for the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Betty (International name: Mawar).

The agency issued safety reminders during the rainy season as well as tips on what to do in case of landslide and karst subsidence on Thursday, days ahead of the entry of Betty to the country.

“Mawar” entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility at around 4 a.m. on Saturday and was then named “Betty.”

In its 11 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that the center of the eye of “Betty” was estimated based on all available data at 1,170 km East of Central Luzon.

It packs maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometer per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 240 kph, and central pressure of 915 hPa.

RELATED: Where is Mawar/Betty headed? Weekend overview for the super typhoon

The state weather also advised that several parts of the country may experience heavy rainfall especially in elevated or mountainous areas.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are likely, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities that experienced considerable amounts of rainfall for the past several days,” it also advised the public.

The DENR-Mines and Geosciences Bureau explained that landslide is the “downslope movement of the earth materials due to the influence of gravity, commonly triggered by intense and prolonged rainfall.”

On the other hand, it defined karst subsidence as “the lowering of the ground or the surface of areas underlain by carbonate rocks due to sinkhole collapse or a strong earthquake.”

The bureau added that this is “one of the most dangerous geohazards due to its extreme unpredictability.”

Here are safety reminders during the rainy season and what the public can do in case of landslide and karst subsidence, according to the DENR:

Safety reminders during the rainy season

Closely monitor the news and keep tabs on updated weather forecasts

Put together an emergency kit with essentials like medicines, water, food, extra batteries, and flashlight

Stay indoors during thunderstorms

Check your food stock and extra supplies in case of power outages or flooding

Make a list of hotline numbers to call in case of an emergency We urge everyone to stay safe and stay informed

Here are some safety reminders to keep in mind as we brace for super typhoon 'Mawar.' Stay safe and informed.#MawarPH#ResiliencePH#TayoAngKalikasan pic.twitter.com/umqaO4o6FN — ＤＥＮＲ (@DENROfficial) May 26, 2023

DENR-Mines and Geosciences Bureau’s guidelines on what to do before, during, and after a landslide and karst subsidence

READ: Here are some safety reminders to keep in mind as we brace for super typhoon 'Mawar.' Stay safe and informed.#MawarPH#BettyPH #ResiliencePH #TayoAngKalikasan pic.twitter.com/3hg935sGpM — ＤＥＮＲ (@DENROfficial) May 26, 2023

RELATED: Running list: Flight cancelations for May 27 to 31, 2023 due to ‘Betty’