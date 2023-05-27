Running list: Flight cancelations for May 27 to 31, 2023 due to ‘Betty’

Several flights were postponed in anticipation of the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Betty (International name: Mawar).
Super Typhoon Mawar entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Saturday and was named “Betty.”
Prior to this, Mawar wreaked havoc in Guam. It placed the storm in Category 4, the second-strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, and just short of Category 5.
Mawar left most of Guam without power and water, although there was no major damage reported.
RELATED: Most of Guam without power, water after Typhoon Mawar exits | Guam weathers Category 4 super typhoon ‘Mawar’ without major damage
In the Philippines, “Betty” is forecast to remain as a super typhoon over the weekend and track generally west northwestward. The state weather bureau said that is also expected to weaken by Monday or Tuesday during its slowdown period over the waters east of Batanes due to potential unfavorable conditions.
RELATED: Where is Mawar/Betty headed? Weekend overview for the super typhoon
In view of the anticipated unfavorable weather condition, the flag carrier, Philippine Airlines, canceled domestic and international flights on May 27 until 31. It said that the suspension of flights were made in the interest of safety.”
Here are the flights canceled as of 10:20 a.m., May 27, Saturday:
May 27, 2023
Philippine Airlines (PR)
- PR 437/438 Nagoya-Manila-Nagoya
May 29, 2023
- PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
- PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila
- PR2230/2231 Cebu – Baguio – Cebu
May 30, 2023
- PR2196/2197 Manila – Laoag – Manila
- PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila
- PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
May 31, 2023
- PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila
- PR2936/2937 Manila – Basco – Manila
PAL advised the passengers affected by the cancelation to avail of the following options:
- Rebook to the next available flight with seats available using PAL’s Self- Re-accommodation tool. Visit PAL’s website and use the Self-Re-accommodation tool by clicking the Manage tab and selecting the Flight disruption button. You may also click on this link https://bit.ly/SREAC to access the tool. Rebook or Reroute your ticket to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.
- Convert your ticket to Travel Credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year (1) from the date of issuance.
- Refund ticket without penalties, excluding Ticketing Service Charge through: https://www.philippineairlines.com/covi…/mypal-hub-request
Passengers who have urgent concerns and inquiry may reach the airline through the following channels:
- Hotline: (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888
- Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255
- Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger
- Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines
- WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359
- myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/PAL-Web-Chat
“We also encourage you to check the status of your journey before proceeding to the airport. We will provide further updates on the typhoon,” the flag carrier said.