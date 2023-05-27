Running list: Flight cancelations for May 27 to 31, 2023 due to ‘Betty’

Several flights were postponed in anticipation of the inclement weather brought by Super Typhoon Betty (International name: Mawar).

Super Typhoon Mawar entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility early Saturday and was named “Betty.”

Prior to this, Mawar wreaked havoc in Guam. It placed the storm in Category 4, the second-strongest designation on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale, and just short of Category 5.

Mawar left most of Guam without power and water, although there was no major damage reported.

In the Philippines, “Betty” is forecast to remain as a super typhoon over the weekend and track generally west northwestward. The state weather bureau said that is also expected to weaken by Monday or Tuesday during its slowdown period over the waters east of Batanes due to potential unfavorable conditions.

In view of the anticipated unfavorable weather condition, the flag carrier, Philippine Airlines, canceled domestic and international flights on May 27 until 31. It said that the suspension of flights were made in the interest of safety.”

Here are the flights canceled as of 10:20 a.m., May 27, Saturday:

May 27, 2023

Philippine Airlines (PR)

PR 437/438 Nagoya-Manila-Nagoya

May 29, 2023

PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila

PR2230/2231 Cebu – Baguio – Cebu

May 30, 2023

PR2196/2197 Manila – Laoag – Manila

PR2198/2199 Manila – Laoag – Manila

PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila

May 31, 2023

PR2932/2933 Manila – Basco – Manila

PR2936/2937 Manila – Basco – Manila

PAL advised the passengers affected by the cancelation to avail of the following options:

Rebook to the next available flight with seats available using PAL’s Self- Re-accommodation tool. Visit PAL’s website and use the Self-Re-accommodation tool by clicking the Manage tab and selecting the Flight disruption button. You may also click on this link https://bit.ly/SREAC to access the tool. Rebook or Reroute your ticket to another flight with available space within 60 days from the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.

Convert your ticket to Travel Credits equivalent to the unused base fare of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year (1) from the date of issuance.

Refund ticket without penalties, excluding Ticketing Service Charge through: https://www.philippineairlines.com/covi…/mypal-hub-request

Passengers who have urgent concerns and inquiry may reach the airline through the following channels:

Hotline: (+632) 8539-0000 / (+632) 8855-8888

Philippines Mobile – (+63) 919-056-2255

Messenger: https://bit.ly/PALMessenger

Viber: Search for Philippine Airlines

WhatsApp: Add us as a new contact (+63) 998-951-4359

myPAL Web Chat: https://bit.ly/PAL-Web-Chat

“We also encourage you to check the status of your journey before proceeding to the airport. We will provide further updates on the typhoon,” the flag carrier said.

