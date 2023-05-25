WalangPasok: Running list of class suspensions for Friday, May 26

Several local government units on Thursday announced the suspension of classes in their jurisdiction in anticipation of inclement weather brought by the approaching Super Typhoon Mawar.

According to the 4 p.m. advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Mawar is forecast to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Friday evening or on Saturday evening. It will be called “Betty” once it enters PAR.

PAGASA reported that it is expected to accelerate tracking west-northwestward in the next 12 hours before turning westward.

It added that Mawar may reach an intensity of 215 kilometers per hour by Sunday.

Below appears the running list of class suspensions in various parts of the country for Friday, May 26:

National Capital Region

Marikina (all levels until May 27; All NSTP and other related activities set for May 28 are also suspended)

Cebu province

San Fernando (all levels)

Minglanilla (all levels, until May 27 for college students)

Consolacion (all levels)

Argao (all levels)

Isabela

Echague (all levels)

Palawan

Roxas (all levels)

Pampanga

Macabebe (all levels)

Alcoy (all levels)

—Rosette Adel

