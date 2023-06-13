‘My Top 5 BTS’: Spotify launches special in-app music experience with BTS

Fans of BTS, collectively called ARMYs, can create their own special playlist in celebration of the group’s 10th anniversary on June 13.

In partnership with Spotify, BTS launched an in-app experience called “My Top 5: BTS Songs” where fans can rank their favorites from the group’s curated playlist on the streaming platform.

The special BTS feature on Spotify features songs that the Grammy-nominated band had curated from their massive discography in the past decade.

These include their number-one hits “Dynamite” and “Butter,” the fans’ well-loved ballad “Spring Day,” and their recent song “Take Two,” which was released as a gift to ARMYs.

In a statement, BTS expressed hope that listeners will enjoy and celebrate their music through the platform.

“Each step of our journey together has been unique and has sounded different along the way. We hope many people enjoy this new experience with Spotify’s My Top 5: BTS Songs and share their favorites with us,” they said.

It should be noted that the special “Top 5” feature neither includes all of BTS’ catalog nor songs by other artists featuring the group members.

Spotify’s “My Top 5: BTS Songs” can only be accessed via its mobile version. Here’s how to access it:

Make sure the Spotify app is up-to-date with its latest version in the app store.

The BTS music hub can be found on Spotify’s homepage. It can also be found through this link https://spotify.com/top5.

The hub will present listeners with a curated playlist of BTS songs. Fans can then select their top five favorites from this list.

Each song can be dragged and reordered in a visual display.

After creating a definitive fan playlist, the listener will receive a personalized digital card with their favorite BTS songs. This card can then be shared with other fans on social media.

A fan can also select his or her favorite BTS member or bias to be placed on the card.

More gifts, tributes, activities

Fans in different parts of the world also launched different activities to celebrate the much-anticipated occasion.

The hashtags #10YearswithBTS, #BTS10thAnniversary, and other hashtags about their anniversary dominated topics on Twitter Global.

Spotify also joined in the celebration by promoting BTS’ special day on digital billboards.

💜💜💜 spotted around the world 👀 pic.twitter.com/ezA0lgMXlN — Spotify (@Spotify) June 11, 2023

In the past few days leading up to this day, BTS also launched different gifts and projects for the fans. These include:

A livestreaming of previous concerts on YouTube and Weverse called BangBangCon 2023 on June 3

Never-before-seen rehearsal videos on YouTube and Weverse

A special group video for the fans on June 8

The release of “Take Two,” a single dedicated for the fans on June 9

On this day in 2013, BTS comprising members RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook debuted under Big Hit Entertainment.

They had since released more than 10 albums and other singles on different streaming platforms. These include the “Love Yourself: Tear” album, which earned the band’s first number one on the Billboard Top 200.

They also made historic achievements both in their home country and in the United States.

These include multiple nominations at the Grammy Awards, which is still considered the most prestigious music awards show overseas.

This year marks the first time that two of the members Jin and J-Hope in the military during their anniversary.

BTS, as a group, is also on hiatus since last year.

RELATED: BTS take a break: World’s biggest K-pop group is caught between Korea’s soft power ambitions and national security | K-pop star BTS member Jin to begin military service on Dec. 13 —report | K-pop star BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service —media