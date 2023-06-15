Bank takes measures to address online posts after alleged exec criticized Robredo

A universal bank said it had taken measures to address offensive social media posts of its officers and employees following a Twitter post that bashed former vice president Leni Robredo.

Asia United Bank (AUB) on Tuesday, June 13 released a statement after one of its reported officers posted a tweet that featured a photo of the Angat Buhay NGO founder, a raised first wrapped in a pink ribbon, and a text that reads:

“365 days of irrelevance”

Twitter users claimed that it was the bank’s sales director for Visayas and Mindanao who tweeted it.

The negative post caught the attention of some of Robredo’s supporters who called out the bank for having such an officer.

“[email protected], walang response? Nasa company values ninyo ‘yung hateful and abusive behavior katulad ng kay Orman? VP ninyo ‘yan?” Twitter user @mayplanoba wrote on June 10.

Orman Manansala, the person who reportedly posted the tweet, also calls himself an “experienced vice president” in the firm.

Days later, the AUB released a statement after social media users called its attention to his alleged post.

“We remind the general public that the views of our bank are posted only on or by its official social media accounts,” the bank said on Tuesday.

“Opinions expressed by our bank officers and employees in their personal social media accounts are their own, and do not purport to reflect the views or opinions of our bank,” it added.

“In keeping with our bank’s core values, we have taken the necessary measures to address offensive social media posts of bank officers and employees. Thank you for your continued support,” AUB continued.

Robredo was the second most-voted presidential candidate in the 2022 national elections, which incumbent President Ferdinand Marcos Jr won.

She ended her vice presidency on a high note when her office, for the fourth straight year that year, received an “unqualified opinion,” the highest audit rating from the Commission on Audit.

Such a rating is given to a government office that has fairly presented its financial report and has financial statements that adhere to generally accepted accounting principles.

Robredo’s office also received recertification from the International Organization for Standardization in 2021.

She has since focused her energies on her NGO following her unsuccessful presidential bid.

