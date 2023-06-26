‘Bayabas po ata’: Santolan bus commuter shares ‘most liked tweet’ entry

“Bayabas po ata.”

A Filipino commuter’s “most liked tweet” entry about traveling to Santolan earned a roaring reception on Facebook, where it has indirectly reached thousands of pure laughing reactions from online users.

Twitter user @janellamanuela on June 19 shared her entry to a prompt asking Twitter users about their “most liked tweet” on the platform.

what is y’all most liked tweet? — Jon (@BiggestttHater) June 12, 2023

Janella shared a screengrab of a 2018 tweet she wrote about her commute to Santolan.

In Metro Manila, it can refer to a barangay in Pasig City or to Santolan Road, also known as Bonny Serano Avenue.

Santolan Road is a major east-west thoroughfare in the eastern Manila district of the National Capital Region.

“‘Di na ako nag-commute ever since, emz,” she wrote as a caption to her “most liked tweet” entry.

“Emz” is a Filipino expression usually used at the end of sentences to indicate that the individual is only joking or is unserious.

Meanwhile, Janella’s entry involved her tweeting about her bus commute in 2018 where she was asked by a fellow commuter about their whereabouts.

“As a person na wala talagang sense of direction at malilimutin.. Tinanong ako ng katabi ko sa bus kung nasaan na raw kami, eh hindi ko maalala, basta alam ko parang prutas ‘yung pangalan,” she said before.

Janella then recalled how the conversation went.

“‘Uhm, ano po eh, uhmm, bayabas po ata.’ T**gina, tawang-tawa ‘yung konduktor. ‘Nasa Santolan po,'” she added in her tweet.

According to her screengrab, that tweet has earned 17,600 likes.

“Plsssss [please], I always get war flashbacks every time napapadaan ako sa Santolan. HAHAHAHHAHAHAHAH,” Janella added with a crying emoticon.

Meanwhile, her 2023 tweet recounting her old commuting story has amassed 17,900 likes so far.

It has also reached viral status on Facebook after Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital (PSND) shared a screengrab of her 2023 tweet.

“Good vibes ang hatid ng kwento ng netizen na si Janella makaraang balikan niya ang kanyang ‘most liked tweet,'” the publication said on its page on June 23.

“Sa kanyang post, inalala nito ang kanyang sinabi sa isang pasahero nang magtanong sa kanya ito,” PSND added.

Their Facebook post featuring Janella’s tweet has earned 87,000 pure laughing reactions, 1,700 comments, and 10,000 shares on the social networking platform so far.

In the history of Pasig, the name of Santolan is said to be derived from santol, a brown cotton tree fruit.

It was said that some barangays of ancient Pasig were named after the most prominent tree associated with the place.

At that time, it was santol tree for Santolan, the betel palm tree for Brgy. Maybunga, coconut tree for Brgy. Caniogan, and mango tree for Brgy. Manggahan, among others.