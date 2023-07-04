Antipolo Cathedral receives relics of St. Ezekiel Moreno, Bl. Vicente Soler

The Antipolo Cathedral, also known as the International Shrine of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, will be the custodian of relics of two Recollect friars— a saint and a blessed.

The Order of Augustinian Recollects in the Philippines on Monday gave the cathedral a first class “ex ossibus” (from the bone) and a second class “ex indumentis” (from the cloth) relics of St. Ezekiel Moreno.

The relics were given in commemoration of the 160th anniversary of the Recollect stewardship in the Sanctuary of Antipolo that begun in 1863 and lasted until 1898 during the Philippine Revolution against Spain.

The cathedral also received a first class, “ex ossibus”, relic of Blessed Vicente Soler and companions.

These two friars hold historical importance for the Philippines and Antipolo in particular.

St. Ezekiel Moreno, a Spanish Recollect ordained in Manila in 1871, served in various missions across the country, notably in Palawan, before becoming a bishop in South America.

He is currently recognized as one of the powerful intercessors for cancer patients, as he personally experienced the sickness in his later years.

Blessed Vicente Soler was another Spanish Recollect who was assigned in Antipolo for nine months in the 1890s as an assisting priest before being assigned to missions in Batangas and Mindoro.

After the Philippine Revolution, he returned to Spain and became the Recollect prior general. He was martyred at Motril together with six other friars during the Spanish Civil War in 1936.

The cathedral’s Rector, Fr. Reynante Tolentino received the relics from Recollect Prior Provincial Fr. Bernard Amparado during a simple turnover ceremony at the Provincialate House in Quezon City.

Once enthroned, the relics will be placed in an accessible area in the cathedral, where they can be publicly venerated by pilgrims and the faithful.

The solemn enthronement rites of the relics are scheduled for August, following the installation of Bishop Ruperto Santos as the diocese’s new shepherd later this month.