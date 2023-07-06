‘Klook’ app saves Filipino Swifties’ ‘wildest dreams’

(Updated 5:19 p.m.) The hashtag #SingaporeTSTheErasTour trended on Twitter Philippines on Wednesday, July 5 as Filipino Swifties eagerly awaited the unique access code to buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert in Singapore in March 2024.

Taylor’s announcement of the countries included in “The Eras Tour” on her social media accounts left many Filipino fans feeling disappointed, as the Philippines was not among the Asian countries selected for the show.

However, due to a large number of fans attempting to secure tickets for the Singapore show through Ticketmaster, many experienced issues when trying to access the site.

“You must honor those already stuck at payment stage,” Doreen Teo, a netizen, commented on the announcement of Ticketmaster Singapore.

“You never failed to disappoint us,” another netizen named Dale Davantes said in the comment section, expressing his frustration after encountering payment transaction issues.

While Filipino fans are patiently waiting for their access code, another way to obtain tickets is through an application called “Klook.” It is a travel and experience platform hailed “the Official Experience Partner for ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Singapore.'”

The platform announced the release of ‘Klook bundles’ on July 7th, coinciding with Taylor’s release of her version of the “Speak Now” album.

Full details about the Klook experience package, which includes the opportunity to experience the Lion City, the historic symbol of Singapore’s status, will be announced soon on its website.

Tickets to Taylor’s concert will also go on sale exclusively on the Klook app at 12 noon (GMT +8) on July 7 and customers will get the chance to select from a variety of ticket options paired with hotel stays.

Klook Singapore general manager Sarah Wan said they are “thrilled to support this tour, which holds special significance as it marks Taylor’s highly anticipated return to Singapore since 2015.”

“We see the potential of our platform in bridging a gap in the concert space and opening up doors for destinations

to tap into music tourism,” Wan said.

“By leveraging our multi-vertical capabilities to bundle the likes of accommodation and experiences, we are able to provide a solution that enhances consumer value and revolutionizes the way concert-goers plan and indulge in their entertainment experiences,” she added.

Meanwhile, due to the overwhelming demand from fans, AEG Presents Asia announced three additional dates for the show on their social media page. March 7 to 9 have been added to the original dates of “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Singapore” on March 2 to 4, 2024.

Only Singapore and Japan are the only Asian countries included in ‘The Eras Tour.’