Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) iffy for World Cup

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status for the FIBA World Cup is uncertain following knee surgery.

However, the team expects Antetokounmpo to be ready for NBA training camp in September.

“He had a routine surgery on his left knee, and it went great,” new Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin told reporters Wednesday. “Everything went as planned, and we expect him back and ready to go in training camp.”

The World Cup runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia. Antetokounmpo and Greece are in Group C with the United States, Jordan and New Zealand.

Antetokounmpo, 28, had a “cleanup procedure” on his knee two weeks ago.

The two-time NBA MVP and seven-time All-Star averaged 31.1 points and 11.8 rebounds in 63 games during the 2022-23 regular season.

Antetokounmpo represented the Greek national team at the FIBA World Cup in 2014 and 2019.

