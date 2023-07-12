Ahead of ‘Barbie’ premiere: Barbies and Kens invited to dance blowout party

Filipino Barbie fans can elevate their Barbie experience ahead of the fantasy movie’s world premiere by learning all the dance moves of its high-energy official soundtrack.

Warner Music Philippines is partnering with the Studio Dance Club in Makati for an exclusive pre-album release “Dance Blowout Party” on July 20, 7 p.m.

Fans will be given the chance to groove to songs in the “Barbie The Movie‘s” soundtrack which includes pop star Dua Lipa’s electrifying “Dance the Night” and rap queens Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World,” an iconic take on Aqua’s song “Barbie Girl.”

The official soundtrack (OST) also includes the high-energy track from K-Pop group FIFTY “Barbie Dreams,” featuring Atlanta-bred rapper Kaliii. The song uses an interpolation of Janet Jackson’s “Together Again,” adding a hint of nostalgic appeal.

The “Dance Blowout Party” will have five dance instructors teaching Barbie fans to move to the OST’s lively tracks.

Partygoers are invited to come in their best Barbiecore and Ken-ergy outfits as they groove inside the venue with ultimate Barbie-inspired décor.

Themed Barbie and Ken drinks will be available and dinner will be served on the house.

A disco-themed photo area will also be set up, inspired by Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” music video.

Attendees can register through this form to receive an invitation.

Meanwhile, those who cannot attend the exclusive dance party can still go to other colorful Barbie-fied activities.

These include the pink BarbieLand set up on the SM Mall of Asia Atrium where fans can experience Barbie’s world.

The setup features life-sized displays, Barbie-themed donuts and drinks, and a mirror-and-jukebox set to sing along to the album’s pre-released tracks.

They can also take pictures to immortalize fun-filled moments.

An advanced screening of the Greta Gerwig movie will also happen, which will include the Divine Divas trio—Precious Paula Nicole, Viñas Deluxe, and Brigiding.

The drag queens will be performing the album’s pre-released tracks.

“Barbie The Movie” premieres in Philippine theaters on July 19 and worldwide on July 21.

Its deluxe album, meanwhile, will hit music shelves on July 28.

