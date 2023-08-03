Cleaning service’s mention of Joshua Garcia, Emilienne Vigier in online post draws eyes

A cleaning service’s social media post mentioning actor Joshua Garcia and French-Filipina golfer Emilienne Vigier availing of their services commanded attention.

Sanispace Cleaning, a Muntinlupa-based cleaning service, thanked two of its recent clients who they said were “such kind and humble people.”

“Thank you Mr. Joshua Garcia @garciajoshuae and Ms. Emilienne Vigier @emiliennevigier for hiring our cleaning services!” it said on its Facebook and Instagram pages on Tuesday, August 1.

“Our staff had a blast working for such kind and humble people. We always strive to do our best effort for all clients [and] having such great people to work for is just a bonus,” it added with a smiling face emoji.

The post included a picture of Joshua with some of their staff in front of a gate.

A look at the post’s edit history indicates it was modified three times.

The first one did not mention Joshua and Emilienne’s names, only their Instagram handles.

The cleaning service later added their names and a disclaimer: “Edit: Posted with permission.”

The comments for the particular post are also turned off, unlike the page’s other posts.

Meanwhile, the mention of the two personalities did not escape some social media users’ notice.

“‘Yung gusto mo ng lowkey relationship lang pero pi-nost naman kayo ng isang page. HAHAHAHA,” a Facebook user quipped.

Emilienne recently posted an Instagram Story featuring a bunch of ingredients on top of a table with the caption: “My person is back.”

She later on shared a clip of someone preparing carbonara, a white-sauce pasta dish, and tagged Joshua’s account.

Last month, some Filipinos wondered if the two were already living together, based on their Instagram posts.

On July 28, Philippine Entertainment Portal published a report with the title: “Is Joshua Garcia dating French-Filipino golfer Emilienne Vigier?”

It featured instances of the two having posts that appear to indicate they are together or in each other’s company.

Joshua and Emilienne have not yet confirmed anything, but the dating rumors started last June when eagle-eyed Filipinos noticed that both have been sharing content from El Nido at the same time.

The actor was previously linked to vlogger Bella Racelis.

Joshua’s love life has been a matter of interest to his fans ever since the heartthrob broke up with his love team partner and girlfriend Julia Barretto in 2019.

Since then, he has been linked to young women like Ivana Alawi, Bella Poarch, Trina Guytinco, Ria Atayde, and Bella.

The latest one is Emilienne.