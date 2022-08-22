Joshua Garcia teases what to expect in ‘Darna’ TV series

Joshua Garcia is marking a milestone in his career with his role in “Mars Ravelo’s: Darna” which premiered in primetime last week.

He plays Brian Robles, a policeman, the love interest of Narda, portrayed by Jane De Leon, and Regina, played by his former love team Janella Salvador.

Joshua and Janella reunited after their roles in ABS-CBN’s 2019 drama television series, “The Killer Bride.”

During the launch of the 100th store of Koomi Philippines when he was launched as the first celebrity endorser, Joshua said that there are more scenes to look forward to in “Darna.”

“Marami, kasi halos nagsisimula pa lang yung storya e. Siyempre abangan natin kung paano ma-dedevelop yung friendship nina Narda at Brian, Pano sila magtutulungan ni Darna, kung pa’no magyayari sa relationship nila Regina,” he said last Friday, August 19.

Joshua also said there are several action scenes in the series.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Joshua said he has been working out to prepare for these.

“Nagwo-workout ako in preparation for ‘Darna’ para ‘di ako mabigla kasi medyo maraming action scenes,” he said.

Several fan pages teased that Joshua will show off his body in some scenes.

Joshua told the reporters that the “topless” scenes might air within the second to fourth week of the series.

“Basta 2nd week pataas, mayroong mga ilang scenes na ganoon,” he told the reporters.

The Kapamilya actor admitted that he is not able to watch the series in real-time but he is catching up on it via online platforms where “Darna” is also streaming. He is happy that the iconic series is trending almost every night.

“Nagsisimula pa lang kasi kami pero sana patuloy ninyong suportahan ang ‘Darna,’” he said.

“Darna” can be streamed on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s online channels and streaming site iWantTFC. It is also airign on TV5 and A2z.

