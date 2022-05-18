ABS-CBN’s ‘Darna’ teaser heightens fans’ anticipation

Anticipation for ABS-CBN’s “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” increased after the network released a teaser for the series adaptation headlined by 23-year-old actress Jane de Leon.

The 45-second video teased a transformation of the actress into the iconic superheroine in which she asks for the magical stone that turns her into the mythical warrior.

It also features Darna’s mother, played by Iza Calzado, warning her that sinister forces have arrived after a catastrophe.

Scenes of Narda training for her Darna role are also included.

The teaser likewise shows snippets of Regina, the alter ego of supervillain Valentina, and Brian, a police officer with whom Narda works as an emergency medical technician.

Regina will be portrayed by Janella Salvador while Brian, Narda’s love interest, will be played by Joshua Garcia.

The teaser ends with Narda transforming into her alter ego with the help of her brother Ding, played by Zaijian Jaranilla.

The teaser’s release elated some Filipinos who claimed of missing to watch “teleseryes” or television dramas.

“WOAHEY! I’M LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS! I miss watching superhero Philippine dramas,” a Twitter user said with a heart hands emoji.

“Finally, you know I’ve been waiting for you for 2 years and half? Yeah, ever since they announced na may Darna ulit,” another online user tweeted.

“In fairness sa color grading, ang ganda ha, plus sa background and musical scoring (heart-eyed emoji). Nakakamiss madinig (‘yung) sigaw ng Darna!!” a different fan quipped.

“HOY OMG ang tagal ko nang ‘di nakakanood ng teleserye pero WE WILL BE SEATED. HOMAYGAHD THE QUALITY,” exclaimed another Filipino.

ABS-CBN obtained the rights to “Darna” in 2013 when it signed a partnership with the Ravelo estate that included 12 more titles or characters created by the “King of Philippine Komiks.”

Based on the comics, “Darna” tells the story of Narda who transforms into the superheroine Darna when she swallows a tiny meteorite and shouts the name of the mythical warrior.

She stands up for those who cannot defend themselves and fights common criminals, as well as greater forces of evil.

Prior to its pending release on ABS-CBN, the project has been passed into the hands of directors Erik Matti and Jerrold Tarog.

Liza Soberano was also eyed to play the superheroine. She later dropped the role after medical-related injuries.