‘Wasteful,’ ‘Capitol of Panem’: Reactions to Malacañang fashion show

Flood situation, economic crisis and other national concerns were brought up online amid the recent fashion show that was hosted at the Malacañang Palace.

Michael Leyva, a fashion designer known for his Filipiniana gowns, showcased his 65-piece collection called “Isang Pilipinas” at the Goldenberg Mansion on August 9.

The fashion show was attended by high-ranking government officials and other celebrities.

Michael listed all their names to express his gratitude to them in an Instagram post.

“Mula sa aking puso, ako ay labis na nag papasalamat sa lahat ng mga taong nasa likod ng isang napakagandang pagkakataon na ito. Kung wala kayo sa aking tabi hindi itong magiging possible,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Leyva (@michaelleyva_)

Some of the prominent names the designers mentioned as sponsors were:

Rep. Len Alonte of Biñan City, Laguna

Rep. Ching Bernos of Abra

Angkas Philippines

Belo Beauty

Brilliant Skin Essentials

Mayor Arlene Arcillas of Santa Rosa, Laguna

Michael’s muses or those who were selected to model his creations on the runway, meanwhile, were:

Heart Evangelista

Scarlet Snow Belo

Bianca Manalo

Mariel Padilla

Representative Stella Quimbo of Marikina City

Mayor Honey Lacuna of Manila

Mayor Francis Zamora of San Juan

Mayor Lani Cayetano of Taguig

RELATED: ‘Pretty princess’: Scarlet Snow Belo showered with compliments for first runway gig

Michael also dedicated a separate Instagram post to thank First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos whom he said gave him the opportunity to showcase his works.

“Bilang isang manlilikha, labis kong ipinag-papasalamat ang mabigyan ng isang pagkakataon na maging tulay upang maipakita ang galing at talento ng mga Pilipino saan mang sulok ng mundo,” he wrote on the post.

The Goldenberg Mansion is one of the newly opened sites at the Malacañang Heritage Tours. It serves as a venue for special events and exhibits.

READ: ‘A glimpse of the Philippines’: DOT expresses support for new Malacañang heritage mansions

Criticisms

Footage of the fashion show circulated on TikTok following the event. The videos also reached Facebook and Twitter.

This fashion show held in Malacañang was sponsored mostly by mayors and congresswomen meaning PERA NG TAUMBAYAN PA RIN ANG GINAMIT 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/3CuhayWfu4 — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) August 11, 2023

Michael received cheers and applause for his designs.

The hosting of the fashion show, however, drew public criticism. Most of the criticisms stemmed from show’s lavish nature.

Several Filipinos cited the aftermath of recent typhoons and the high inflation rate as among the concurrent problems the Filipinos are facing.

“A ‘let them eat cake’ moment while Bulacan is deep in flood waters, inflation is rising, and more people are getting hungrier and hungrier. The Philippines is indeed living in a dystopia,” a Filipino commented.

“May pa-fashion show na ginastos ang pera ng taumbayan samantalang ang mga Pilipino nagtitiis sa kakarampot na sahod araw-araw para lang makaraos,” another X user said.

“I see that we’re back to an Imeldified Malacañang, extravagant, ostentatious, wasteful, insensitive,” historian Kristoffer Pasion said on the X app.

Some Filipinos also saw this incident as similar to the Capitol of Panem, a fictional place where the privileged elite lives in the fictional franchise “Hunger Games.”

“The luxurious and decadent lifestyles of the citizens of the Capitol of Panem. The rest of us? We go through the Hunger Games,” kidney doctor Carlo Trinidad posted.

Some individuals commented that the fashion show was still funded by taxes despite having private sponsors.

“All events held in Malacañang, even if they are fundraisers, cost taxpayer money. We pay for the electricity, the security, the staff who help organize them, the food during coordination meetings, and the list goes on,” former public servant Celso Santiago Jr. posted.

Progressive groups also criticized the Palace for the event. They deemed it too extravagant amid the economic crisis.

This Imeldific fashion show reminds us of the Marcos Sr era where the ruling class prioritized their extravagant lifestyle over the people’s needs. At a time when social services are severely underfunded, it is unacceptable for public officials to engage in such lavish activities https://t.co/rDUhvU498K — Gabriela Partylist (@GabrielaWomenPL) August 13, 2023

READ: Palace fashion show criticized amid soaring rice, oil prices | Philstar.com