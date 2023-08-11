‘Pretty princess’: Scarlet Snow Belo showered with compliments for first runway gig

Scarlet Snow Belo was the youngest model to walk the runway of a celebrity fashion designer in the Philippines.

Scarlet was accompanied by her father Hayden Kho at the fashion show of Michael Leyva on August 9. It was held at the Goldenberg Mansion, one of the newly opened mansions near the Malacañang Palace.

Michael’s latest collection called “Isang Pilipinas” comprises 65 pieces of modern Filipiniana gowns and barongs in a mélange of colors and detailing.

In a video on Instagram, Scarlet was shown to be wearing a Filipiniana gown in scarlet red. It also bore a simple floral design.

Hayden, who was also wearing a barong, held Scarlet’s hand as she strutted on the runway to showcase a piece from Michael’s collection.

Scarlet was later shown walking on her own with the rest of the models.

The young social media personality, however, quickly trotted off to her mom Vicki Belo when she spotted her in the audience.

In the post, Scarlet shared that having her dad with her at the event made her more comfortable.

“My first time on the runway for Tito @michaelleyva_,” she said.

“I was a little nervous at first but walking with daddy made me feel so much better and more confident and I ended up having so much fun!” Scarlet added.

The young internet star also shared trivia about the venue.

“Did you know that Daddy’s last show as a professional model happened in this same venue where I’m walking my first catwalk?” Scarlet said.

Filipinos online praised Scarlet’s runway look.

Some also described her as a “pretty princess” for her stunning red gown.

“She seems to be a shy pretty princess,” an Instagram user said.

“Wow scarlet like a princess!” another Instagram user commented.

“Pretty naman ni Scarlet…bilis ng panahon big girl ka na,” a Facebook user complimented her.

Meanwhile, Michael, whose works were featured in the fashion show, is touted as one of the sought-after names in the Philippine fashion industry.

Prior to this collection launch, he dressed up around 100 guests for the second State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. late last month.

