How Chiz Escudero reacted after getting shooed by Paris Fashion Week photographers

Sen. Chiz Escudero revealed that he was told to step aside by photographers when he accompanied his wife in the prestigious Paris Haute Couture Week.

The lawmaker accompanied actress and luxury fashion influencer Heart Evangelista as she attended fashion shows in the France-based high fashion event that kicked off on July 3.

The influencer thanked Chiz for his support and described him as the “leader of the pack” who protected and cared for them during the fashion week.

“Thank you for loving UNCONDITIONALLY. You are indeed, the best… now fashion week will never be the same without you,” Heart said on Instagram last July 11.

Chiz said that while he did not attend the fashion shows since he was not invited, he went to Paris to provide support to his wife.

“I’m just there as part of the supporting cast to provide needed services… so that she can do what she does best,” he revealed in an episode of the “Adulting With Chiz and Heart” vlog on Monday, August 21.

The senator said that attending the Paris Fashion Week was a “different experience,” adding he now realizes it is not as easy to project in front of many cameras.

“Hindi mo alam kung titingnan ka talaga ng mga camera o hindi. Talagang maniniwala ka na lang na, if you build it, they will come. Nah. Mahirap man. Hindi siya madali,” Chiz said.

“Mahirap mapagsabihan ng mga photographer na ‘Tumabi ka diyan,'” he added.

“Yeah, they did that,” Heart confirmed with a laugh. “But I’m friends with most of them, so I was like, ‘Oh my God, sorry, that’s my husband. [And they’re like], ‘Oh, sorry. Désolé!'”

Heart also clarified that Chiz was not in the Paris Fashion Show to dress up. She said that he wanted to support her and guide her.

The senator also said that he was the “only chairman with no pending bills in [his] Senate committee” at that time.

The couple, whose love story endeared the public for their us-against-the-world relationship, were previously mired in separation rumors last year.

Instances include Heart allegedly removing her wedding ring from her hand, opening up about going through “some personal struggles,” and failing to publicly greet Chiz on his birthday despite constantly dedicating posts to him before.

Last June, Heart said that she and Chiz had entered a “new era” adding that they were “finally on the same chapter.”

