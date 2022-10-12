No public greeting from Heart but Chiz thankful for birthday love from supporters

“You truly made my day.”

Sen. Chiz Escudero thanked those who greeted him on his 53rd birthday last Monday.

The senator on Tuesday posted the following on his Instagram and Facebook Stories:

“Taos-pusong pasasalamat po sa lahat nang nagpaabot ng pagbati sa aking kaarawan. You truly made my day!”

Chiz celebrated his birthday on October 10.

His wife, actress-socialite Heart Evangelista, does not have a public message for her husband.

Reports noted that the fashion icon has always been consistent in posting birthday messages for Chiz since they got married in 2015.

This year, however, Heart was mum. The actress is currently out of the country.

The only Instagram posts she uploaded on Monday were fashion-related posts and product endorsements.

Meanwhile, Chiz was also spotted wearing his wedding ring amid rumors of their falling out as a couple.

Eagle-eyed social media users noticed that the ring was still on his finger during the Senate’s Public Hearing of the Committee on Ways and Means joint with Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Tuesday.

The opposite goes for Heart, who was previously speculated to have removed her ring from her finger already.

RELATED: Heart Evangelista no longer wearing wedding ring? Comments amid split rumors

Last August, the socialite earned buzz after she removed the “Escudero” name from her Instagram biography.

ALSO READ: No more Escudero? Heart Evangelista’s reported IG bio change sparks speculations

Despite this, Heart still carries the surname on her Twitter account. She also continues to call herself a “wife,” among others, in her Instagram description.

Chiz, meanwhile, calls himself a “happy husband” in his own account.

While there are still no official statements from the couple, Heart last September 2 admitted that she is going through a rough patch in her life.

“I’m not going to lie — I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind,” she said in her vlog before.

“I’m not going to deny, I’ve been going through some personal struggles like I feel a lot of pressure in my life, and basically now, I’m really in a search [of] just being happy,” Heart added.

She also said that empowered women have inspired her to make changes in her social media content and share more of the “unfiltered version” of her life.

“It’s about the simplest things in life that are very important and that really makes a person happy — that’s where I’m at now. I feel like at the end of the day, it’s really your inner strength and you being independent about what you want to do in life and not rely on anyone that matters,” the actress shared before.