No more Escudero? Heart Evangelista’s reported IG bio change sparks speculations

Speculations abound after actress-influencer Heart Evangelista reportedly dropped the “Escudero” name from her Instagram biography.

An entertainment website claimed on Tuesday that the celebrity changed her profile description from “Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero” to “Love Marie.”

Heart’s real name is Love Marie Payawal Ongpauco-Escudero, with her parents’ names, Reynaldo Evangelista Ongpauco and Maria Cecilia del Gallego Payawal.

Her screen name as a showbiz personality is Heart Evangelista.

Actors are known to take screen names to shorten their full or birth names, make them easier to remember, or make them stand out in the industry, among others.

Meanwhile, Heart’s IG bio change sparked speculations that there could be “trouble” brewing between her and husband, Sen. Chiz Escudero.

“Ayun na nga… mej feel mo ang vibe nila sa gala night…” a reader of the showbiz site commented, referring to GMA Network’s recently held Gala Night.

“Oooh kaya pala nung gala, may tension between the 2 (two) of them,” another reader wrote.

“Actually since SONA, parang pensive mood siya, pansin ko,” wrote a different reader.

Others, however, noted that Heart still included the word “wife” in the Instagram description written below her name.

“Wife pa rin naman eh, so baka wala naman meaning ‘yan,” a reader wrote in the comments.

“Business purpose naman siguro ‘yung reason, kasi look at the description… still a wife… at nakilala naman siya na (si) Heart eh…” another reader speculated.

The actress’s bio has the following description below her name: “Wife. Artist. CEO @pure_living . Author. Advocate.”

The showbiz site reported that Heart used to have the following description: “Wife. Artist. Entrepreneur. Author. Advocate.”

Others speculated that the move could just be Heart reinforcing her “branding” as a known fashion and luxury influencer.

ALSO READ: Heart Evangelista ranks 3rd in Paris Couture Week attendees with high media impact value

“May ‘wife’ pa rin naman, baka branding lang,” a reader said.

“Teh relax ka lang, it’s for branding purposes para sa international fashion career niya no,” another reader claimed.

“For branding purposes. Naguguluhan ang foreign press because she’s Heart Evangelista pero Love Marie Escudero ang handle niya,” a different reader speculated.

“I think it’s only to lessen confusion. Andami niyang pangalan, sa totoo lang. Haha. With Evangelista, Ongpauco and Escudero, it’s a mouthful if you’re not a Filipino reading it. Tapos may Love Marie pa on top of all that,” commented another Pinoy.

Heart has not yet commented about the matter, based on her social media accounts.

Meanwhile, as of writing, her Twitter name remains “Love Marie O. Escudero.”

Before the reported bio change, foreign media have already referred to her as Heart Evangelista, her screen name.

Heart and Chiz’s love story also gained buzz before as it was initially opposed by her parents, who said it was “unacceptable.”

They also did not attend her nuptial with Escudero at the Balesin Island Club in 2015.

As of 2021, reports note that Heart’s parents have each shown their support to her marriage.