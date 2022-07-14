Heart Evangelista ranks 3rd in Paris Couture Week attendees with high media impact value

Actress-socialite Heart Evangelista responded to reports that she ranked third among the celebrities and influencers who had high Media Impact Value in the Paris Couture Week.

Media Impact Value (MIV) refers to the monetary value calculated from every post, interaction or article about a brand, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

A Twitter fan page of Heart noted that her name was included in a report by WWD.

“OMG! @wwd reports that Heart Evangelista (@heart021485) ranks THIRD of all the celebs and influencers who attended #hautecoutureweek generating $1.4M in Media Impact Value, next to @KimKardashian and @ChiaraFerragni, according to

@Launchmetric,” the account shared.

It also added a link to the report.

Heart saw the post and responded with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

WWD said that based on Launchmetrics, Heart generated an MIV of $1.4 million in Paris Couture Week, next to Italian designer Chiara Ferragni who had $1.5 million.

Socialite Kim Kardashian came first with an MIV of about $2 million.

Other personalities who made it to the Top 10 are Kris Jenner, Leonie Hanne, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Jojo Maronttinni, Yara Alnamlah and Maja Malnar.

The Paris Couture Week ran from July 4 to 7.

It is when the world’s best fashion designers showcase their most imaginative ensembles with A-list personalities in the Fashion Capital of the World.