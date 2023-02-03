Lovers in Paris: Fans gush over Heart Evangelista’s sweet photo with Chiz Escudero

It’s Instagram official.

Heart Evangelista made her followers swoon after posting a photo with her husband, Sen. Chiz Escudero, walking hand in hand together in the City of Love.

The actress and luxury fashion influencer tagged the lawmaker in an Instagram post she uploaded on Thursday that was captioned with black and white heart emojis.

Both of them could be seen walking out of Hôtel Lutetia, a five-star luxury hotel in Paris, France.

Heart’s post has earned over 192,000 likes as of this writing.

It has likewise earned giddy comments from some of her followers.

“Awww (red heart emoji) love wins!” broadcast journalist Karen Davila wrote.

“This is what love is all about!” actor Franco Laurel commented with a red heart emoji.

“Love seeing you both together,” another Instagram user wrote with a smiling-face-with-hearts emoji.

“That’s lovely to see you together (red heart emojis). God bless you both always (folded hands emoji),” a different online user said.

Heart went to the French Capital to attend the 2023 Paris Fashion Week where fashion heavyweights such as Chanel, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent exhibit their collections.

She was accompanied by Chiz.

The actress was also spotted going on dinner dates with him in chic outfits.

The couple previously went to Japan after the New Year celebration with Chiz’s twins, Quino and Chesi.

It was last December 31 when Chiz began to reappear on the fashion influencer’s feed following separation rumors.

Days before that, Chiz got mentioned by Heart when she promoted a high-end timepiece brand.

“Living between 2 worlds Paris and Manila (white heart emoji) 2 clocks in one @philipsteinph, walking around Paris before heading home for New Year (clinking glasses emoji) P.S. See you soon, @escuderochiz (white heart and cheese emoji),” she wrote before.

Separation rumors

In August, rumors about the couple’s separation swirled online after social media users noticed that Heart dropped the name “Escudero” in her Instagram bio.

A month after, talent manager Ogie Diaz claimed that the actress was no longer wearing her wedding ring.

Heart was also spotted suddenly bursting into tears in the middle of a photoshoot in Paris.

Prior to that, the fashion icon admitted in her vlog that she was going through “some personal struggles” and that she was “in a search [of] just being happy.”

Fans also noticed that Heart failed to publicly greet Chiz on his birthday last October, despite constantly posting birthday messages for him since they got married.

The couple’s relationship has endeared Filipinos since it was initially opposed by Heart’s parents, who said that it was “unacceptable.”

Both of her parents failed to show up at her wedding in 2015.

As of 2021, reports said that Heart’s parents have already expressed their support for her marriage with the politician.