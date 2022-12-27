Amid rumors, fans cheer Heart Evangelista over Instagram shoutout to Chiz

Heart Evangelista has quelled long-running speculations that she has split with husband Sen. Chiz Escudero.

Rumors that Evangelista and Escudero have broken up went on for months after some users observed changes in the actress’ Instagram biography and other social media content.

Neither has also publicly addressed the rumors that their marriage was on the rocks.

RELATED: No public greeting from Heart but Chiz thankful for birthday love from supporters

On December 26, Heart snuck in a shout-out to Chiz in her caption for her Instagram video.

The video was not related to the former Sorsogon governor. She was promoting a new watch from the luxury brand Philip Stein during her stay in Paris, France.

“Living between 2 worlds Paris and Manila—two clocks in one @philipsteinph. walking around Paris before heading home for New Year,” Heart said.

“See you soon @escuderochiz,” she added with a white heart emoji and a cheese emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heart Evangelista (@iamhearte)

The post had since garnered 80,060 likes on the micro-blogging platform.

Her fans, especially those who have supported her relationship with Escudero, cheered over the message that both of them are still on good terms.

“Pinagalaw na ni ninang ang baso!! Team keso at puso tayo,” one user said.

“Can’t wait to see the two of you in one picture again,” another user commented.

“OMG! You made us all so happy with the ‘PS’! Thank God!” another user said.

Heart and Chiz have been married since Feb. 15, 2015. Both personalities also made public appearances as a couple at events and on Heart’s vlogs.

Speculations that their marriage was in troubled waters started early this year when people noticed changes in their interactions.

Last August, an entertainment website reported about the change in her Instagram biography from “Love Marie Ongpauco Escudero” to “Love Marie.”

READ: No more Escudero? Heart Evangelista’s reported IG bio change sparks speculations

Talent manager Ogie Alcasid and his companion Mama Loi also commented in a video that Heart might not be wearing her wedding ring anymore, thus further fueling the breakup rumors.

READ: Heart Evangelista no longer wearing wedding ring? Comments amid split rumors

Prior to her recent post, Heart admitted going through a rough patch in her personal life last September.

She, however, did not give in more details about it.

“I’m not going to lie — I’ve been going through a lot of personal stuff in my mind,” she said in her vlog before.

“I’m not going to deny, I’ve been going through some personal struggles like I feel a lot of pressure in my life, and basically now, I’m really in a search [of] just being happy,” Heart added.