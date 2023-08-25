‘A comprehensive blueprint’: Mayors sign manifesto for good governance

Mayors from cities and municipalities across the Philippines pledged to uphold good governance principles to better serve their constituents

In a rare gesture of solidarity, encompassing political colors, chief city executives made this commitment in a pledge called Manifesto for Good Governance. A copy of this document was released on Facebook on Wednesday, August 23.

“Nakasaad sa nasabing manifesto ang panawagan at pangako ng mga nagkaisang alkalde na manindigan para sa mabuting pamamahala,” the post reads.

“Nagsisilbi rin itong paalala sa mga kasaping mayor na laging unahin ang kapakanan ng kanilang mga nasasakupan,” it added.

In the copy provided on the post, it was stated that the manifesto serves as a “comprehensive blueprint” for the “shared vision” of Philippine mayors-signatories.

“This manifesto shall serve as a comprehensive blueprint for participating mayors, outlining their pledge to prioritize the welfare and needs of their constituents, and elevate the standards of governance to greater heights,” the document reads.

“By signing this manifesto, local chief executives pledge to be steadfast champions of good governance and are open to being invited for programs, campaigns, events, and various activities by the Mayors for Good Governance,” it added.

A copy of it can be viewed through this link here: CALL FOR SIGNATORIES: Mayors for Good Governance.

The manifesto’s introduction expressed the signatories’ “solemn” commitment to uphold “good governance” as expected of them as elected officials of the Philippine government.

“As duly elected mayors of the Philippines, we solemnly pledge our unwavering commitment to uphold the principles of good governance and serve the best interests of our constituents. Recognizing that the prosperity and well-being of our communities depend on responsible leadership, we hereby declare this manifesto to guide our actions and decisions throughout our term,” the manifesto reads.

The manifesto comprises ten commitments. The vows cover public transparency, integrity, empowering youth participation, sustainability, justice “without bias or discrimination,” and other duties and responsibilities of public servants.

Public officials, both at the national and local levels, are also mandated by law to observe standards of personal conduct as mandated by the Republic Act 6713 or the “Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.”

“Public officials and employees shall at all times be accountable to the people and shall discharge their duties with utmost responsibility, integrity, competence, and loyalty, act with patriotism and justice, lead modest lives, and uphold public interest over personal interest,” Section 2 of the law reads.

Movement for ‘good governance’

This manifesto is part of a massive movement called Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG). Lead convenors of this initiative comprise two mayors in Metro Manila and four other provincial city chief executives. These are:

Mayor Benjamin “Benjie” Magalong – Baguio City

Mayor Ma. Josefina “Joy” Belmonte – Quezon City

Mayor Marcelino “Marcy” Teodoro – Marikina City

Mayor Felipe “Ipe” Remollo – Dumaguete City

Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman – Isabela City, Basilan

Mayor Rommel Arnado – Municipality of Kauswagan, Lanao del Norte

The M4GG was launched at the University of the Philippines Film Institute-Cine Adarna on August 24.

As of writing, a total of 83 local government officials have signed the online pledge.

Notable officials who joined the movement are:

Vico Sotto of Pasig City

John Rey Tiangco of Navotas

Jerry Treñas of Iloilo City

Javi Benitez of Victorias City, Negros Occidental

Mike Rama of Cebu City

Members or participants of M4GG are still calling for other local government officials to join them in their endeavor.