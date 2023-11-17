Philippines’ Michelle Dee, Peru’s Camila Escribens display ‘sisterhood’ at Miss Universe prelims

Philippines’ Michelle Dee and Miss Universe Peru Camila Escribens were spotted having fun backstage during the prestigious pageant’s preliminary competition.

Telemundo, an American Spanish-language channel, managed to capture this moment and shared it on its Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 16.

In the video, Michelle and Camila were facing each other and holding hands. They seemed to be praying and showing support for each other ahead of the 72nd Miss Universe preliminary competition.

Pageant pages later shared videos of this moment on social media.

Some viewers also found this interaction as an adorable backstage scene.

“SISTERHOOD! Philippines and Peru,” Pageant Talk said.

“Miss Universe spirit in action,” Pageanthology 101 also commented.

Since the start of this year’s activities for Miss Universe, Michelle has been spotted interacting with other candidates in the competition. These include Thailand’s Anntonia Porsild and Nicaragua’s Sheynn Palacios.

Michelle earlier wowed pageant fans with her performances during the swimsuit and evening gown portions of the Miss Universe preliminary competition. Many Filipinos expressed love for her slicked-back short hair, new pasarela and her emerald gown from Mark Bumgarner.

Other standout delegates during this event are the bets of Pakistan, Nepal and Nicaragua.

Viewers can express their support for the Makati City beauty’s national costume performance today, November 17.