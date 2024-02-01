‘Nag-on ng aircon sa Pinas’: Pinoys’ memes, jokes about Amihan season

Online Filipinos poked fun at the cold weather they are experiencing in the country in the recent weeks.

Baguio and Metro Manila recorded the lowest temperature of 9.7°C and 19.9°C this season, respectively, triggered by the northeast monsoon or Amihan.

Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that Amihan will be felt until mid-February or the end of the month.

Some social media users reacted to the unusual weather by posting jokes.

“Ang OA ng lamig ngayon,” an X (formerly Twitter) user said.

“Jusko ang lamig naman, sana yumaman na ako,” one X user tweeted.

“Ang lamig, para akong nakikipaglaban kay Elsa,” another quipped.

Others posted memes to describe the weather.

“Sino nag-on ng aircon sa Pinas?” one of the posts read.

One of the memes, on the other hand, show a meme featuring Jose Mari Chan, typically used during the beginning of -Ber months and Christmas time.

PAGASA earlier announced the start of the Amihan season in October last year.

The state weather bureau had also then warned of the effects of dips in temperature to climate-sensitive sectors like health and agriculture.

In Benguet, farmers are currently dealing with frost that affects their crops.

“Amihan” occurs as the cool and dry northeast wind from Siberia and China blows down to Southeast Asia.