Double pay or special stress leave?: General Luna LGU treats single staff for Valentine’s

Single employees of a town in the Quezon province have a reason to celebrate Valentine’s Day this month, with the option of either receiving double pay or enjoying a two-day “special stress leave with full pay.”

This is in accordance to an executive order released by General Luna Mayor Matt Erwin Florido of the Quezon province.

The official on Thursday, February 8, released Executive Order No. 09 (series of 2024) which is an “order granting a 2-day special stress leave for single employees on February 15th and 16th.”

Florido said that single local government unit employees in their town can avail the “special stress leave” or opt to report for work with “double pay” on the said dates.

February 15 falls on a Thursday, while February 16 falls on a Friday.

If the LGU employees will opt for the two-day special stress leave, they will enjoy a four-day weekend.

He added that applications for the leave must be submitted to their Human Resources Office.

To verify the applicant’s single status, a “confidential investigation” will be conducted by a specialized Verification Committee, the executive order said.

Florido said he would personally shoulder the funds for the special stress leave, adding it will not be charged to government funds.

According to him, the special leave “aims to address the psychological well-being of employees by providing them with the necessary time for self-care and stress relief,” pursuant to the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act.

“Ilang araw na lang at sasapit na naman ang Valentine’s Day. Sa ating mga single employees, ramdam ko ang inyong pinagdadaan lalo na at papalapit na ang Araw ng mga Puso,” Florido said on Facebook.

“Mahal ko kayong lahat, kaya naman muli nating inihahandog ang espesyal na pribiliheyo upang mag-enjoy naman kayo ngayong darating na Valentines,” he added.

The mayor added the following hashtags in his post: “#MAYORwithaHEART,” “#BayangMayPuso” and “#GeneralLunaRisingwithaHeart.”

Last year, Florido granted certain single LGU employees a triple pay on Valentine’s Day. Some were also granted either a double pay or a paid leave.

He also had a similar initiative in 2021, when he allowed their non-committed staff to take a paid leave so they could find their “forever.”

Valentine’s Day is not an official public holiday in the country but it is celebrated in different ways. Establishments provide promos or set up gimmicks to treat lovers and even those who are single.