‘LGBT/Mayor Calay’: Pic of comfort room in Iloilo resurfaces as Pride Month commences

An old photo of a restroom with a name of then-Alimodian, Iloilo Mayor Calay Alonsabe was brought up online as Filipinos usher in the Pride Month celebration this June.

An online user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Sunday posted a picture of three comfort rooms labeled as “Female,” “Male” and “LGBT/Mayor Calay.”

“Happy Pride Month, especially to my Mayor Calay community,” user @heyralphhey wrote on June 2 with a rainbow flag emoji.

Happy Pride Month especially to my mayor calay community 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/FN1bhVpIgD — Ralph | LF BINIVERSE TIX (@heyralphhey) June 2, 2024

The post has earned 15,000 likes, 2,500 quotes and several comments so far.

“Deeply unserious country,” another X user wrote with crying emojis.

“MAYOR, BA’T KA NA-HEADLINE SA CR,” wrote a different Pinoy with similar emojis.

“In a world full of heterosexuals, I’m proud to be a part of the LGBT [or] Mayor Calay community,” another online user commented.

The post also prompted an online user to remember another picture where Alonsabe was spotted smashing modified motorcycle mufflers in the past.

“‘Yung footwear ni Mayor Calay while smashing mufflers,” the online user commented.

Yung footwear ni Mayor Calay while smashing mufflers 🤣 pic.twitter.com/U3FpKgkZ5W — Matt BL 🍒 (@MatthewMateo99) June 2, 2024

In May 2019, regional newspaper Panay News posted a picture taken by Nikky Alumia Salvilla which features three comfort rooms at the Alimodian Central Elementary School in Alimodian, Iloilo.

“Mayor Calay is known for being an icon of the LGBT community in Alimodian,” the report said.

The “LGBT/Mayor Calay” comfort room is dedicated to people who identify as LGBTQ+.

Reports said that teachers included such a comfort room as part of their gender and development project in the school.

Meanwhile, Alonsabe also went viral before for smashing modified motorcycle mufflers in December 2019.

Aksyon Radyo Iloilo previously reported that the local government under Alonsabe has been warning motorcycle owners about installing modified mufflers in their rides.

At that time, Police Lt. Danilo Noca said they had been confiscating modified motorcycle mufflers for two weeks already.

The fine for motorists using modified mufflers was only P150, so they decided to confiscate and destroy the mufflers to send a message to the violators.

Alonsabe is the vice mayor of Alimodian since 2022. He previously served as the municipality’s mayor for nine terms.

The public official identifies as a proud LGBTQ+ individual.

Meanwhile, June marks the celebration of Pride Month, which is dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and uplifting their voices.

It was inspired by the June 1969 Stonewall Uprising in the United States which sparked the country’s queer liberation movement.