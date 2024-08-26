YouTube Premium joins platforms with increased subscription rates

Another streaming platform is set to increase its monthly subscription prices in the Philippines.

After Spotify and Disney+, YouTube Premium subscribers will see a bump in their fees for ad-free experiences, downloadable videos, background and offline playback, and 1080p viewing with enhanced bitrate.

YouTube subscribers also have access to YouTube Music and YouTube Originals.

Reports said the video-sharing platform will implement the following monthly prices for Filipino subscribers starting October 2024:

YouTube Individual: P189

YouTube Student: P115

YouTube Family: P379

In its email to its paying subscribers, YouTube said the price increase update will “allow” them “to continue to improve Premium and support the creators and artists” on the platform.

The previous subscription plans for YouTube Individual used to be P159. On the other hand, the YouTube Family was P239.

The price increase caught Philippine subscribers’ attention, with some of them airing their thoughts about the subscription fee adjustments.

Some were not pleased by the update.

“@YouTube Premium increased from P239 [to] 379 monthly screams, let’s go for ad blocker apps and unsubscribe. Guys, if you have tips, just tell me. I also need YT music substitute [for] this btch of an increase. Is this even regulated?” a user wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform.

“Grabe [‘yung] increase sa family plan, mukang mag-so-solo muna ako [nito] ah,” a Reddit user commented.

“Hala, P379 na family plan?!?!” another Redditor exclaimed with crying emojis.

“Wait, katitigil ko lang ng YT [YouTube] Premium ko tapos 115 na ‘yung student plan!? From P95 to P115!?” a Reddit user wrote.

However, there are subscribers who did not mind the price increase as they thought it is “worth it.”

“I only pay for Youtube Premium and shared this to a friend in exchange for a Spotify Premium slot para slightly tipid. I still think it’s worth it. Plus, I don’t want my kid watching ads,” a user commented.

“I almost use YouTube 24/7, so talagang sulit kahit may [P30] increase,” another subscriber wrote.

“[YouTube] pa din, unli music at walang ads sa YouTube. Kahit 230 pesos na charge sa’kin, ok lang, sulit naman kung lagi kang babad sa YouTube at sa music araw-araw,” commented a different user.

In its Help Center, YouTube said it “occasionally” updates its membership prices “to keep up with market changes, which can include inflation and local tax changes.”

The price increase is not isolated as other streaming platforms have previously raised their subscription fees.

Last April, Disney+ increased its rates to users from P159 to P249 for basic monthly plan, and P1,990 from P1,150 for its basic annual plan.

Spotify also raised its premium subscription last year, from P129 to P149 for Individual and P194 to P239 for Family.

Last February, analysts said Netflix is expected to hike its prices in 2024 as it “continues to take a bigger bite out of overall TV viewing,” Variety reports.

Hub Entertainment Research founder Jon Giegengack was reported as saying that users were not often willing to sacrifice their desired content even when prices go up.