Mimiyuuuh’s heart hand gesture with unaware EJ Obiena draws laughs

Content creator Mimiyuuuh amused Filipinos when she made an open heart hand gesture with Asia’s top pole vaulter, EJ Obiena, who was unaware of the moment.

The YouTube sensation featured the athlete on her comeback vlog on September 15 titled “Lie Detector Challenge with EJ Obiena,” where she granted the request of some supporters to have him guest on her vlog.

Mimiyuuuh immediately mentioned the viral clip of her with the pole vaulter when they appeared in volleyball player Alyssa Valdez‘s 2023 vlog titled “A GOLDen conversation with EJ on pasta, life, amore, and more!”

Part of the vlog gained traction this year, where the content creator was asked by Alyssa about her type in men.

The video went in slow motion as Mimiyuuuh immediately looked at EJ. It resumed at normal speed when they laughed all together.

“Ay, andiyan ‘yung girlfriend. Hi, Germany!” Mimiyuuuh exclaimed before, referring to German athlete Caroline Joyeux, EJ’s girlfriend.

The content creator recalled the video and then mentioned it to EJ anew on her September 15 vlog, saying that she wanted to feature him to “get to know him more.”

Mimiyuuuh then introduced a “lie detector” equipment in which they take turns asking questions about each other.

Toward the end of the activity, she did an open heart hand gesture in which the other person would need to do a similar gesture so a “heart” could be formed with their hands.

The content creator readied her hand, but EJ continued to look at the camera.

Mimiyuuuh then dropped her hand and then clapped instead, to which the athlete noticed that something was amiss.

Someone from behind the camera told him about the gesture that the content creator intended to do.

“What?… Oh! ‘Di ko nakita!” EJ exclaimed.

“Hindi ko nakita, sorry!” he added, and then formed his hand to make an open heart gesture for Mimiyuuuh.

Mimiyuuuh also used the moment as a teaser for her whole vlog on YouTube.

“So honored to have Sir @ejobienapv sa vlog ko!” she wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Sunday, September 15.

LETCHE! 😡😡😡 kimmmmmyyyyyyy!

So honored to have Sir @ejobienapv sa vlog ko! Sobrang nag-enjoy ako sa vlog na ‘to hindi ko lang sure kay Sir Ej! Watch the whole vlog po on my Youtube Channel habang nakain ka! 🦖🫶🏻🥹 🚨 NEW VLOG PO! 🚨

LIE DETECTOR CHALLENGE WITH EJ OBIENA!… pic.twitter.com/sdY5aBqDTe — mimiyuuuh 🦖 (@mimiyuuuh) September 15, 2024

Her post on the X platform has garnered 8,300 likes, with Filipinos sharing amusement at the part when EJ was unaware of Mimiyuuuh’s heart hand gesture.

The content immediately became meme material, with PGAG posting about it the following day.

“Ang mahalaga, nagpasalamat,” the account said.

“This is such a mood, HAHAHAHAHAHA,” another online user commented, sharing screengrabs of the moment.

this is such a mood HAHAHAHAHAH https://t.co/5r742wsNlJ pic.twitter.com/vcoFydSVGz — Beks Machina (@akazukinchan2x) September 15, 2024

“Sobrang funny ng vlog na ‘to, huhu. Sobrang inosente ni EJ,” another Facebook user wrote.

EJ is focusing on recovery after announcing an early end to his 2024 campaign following a fractured spine that he has been enduring before the Paris Olympics.

He is setting his sights on preparing for the indoor season early next year.

The pole vault star recently treated his supporters to a meet-and-greet at a mall in Parañaque City last Sunday.