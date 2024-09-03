How to join EJ Obiena’s Manila meet and greet on September 15

Asia’s top pole vaulter EJ Obiena launched a Facebook event called “High Flying Hangout” following the postponement of the highly-anticipated Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge.

The 28-year-old athlete on Monday, September 2 announced that the World Athletics, an international governing body for athletics sports, had sanctioned the pole vault competition scheduled for September 20 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens.

“Details will be announced separately,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge would have been the first time EJ would compete locally after the 2019 Southeast Asian Games that was held in New Clark City, Tarlac before.

EJ previously said he had already invited big names in the pole vaulting world to compete in the Philippines, including German’s Oleg Zernikel, Greece’s Emmanouil Karalis, and China’s Huang Bokai.

“I will try to get the Olympic finalists and have a really good competition in the Philippines. I think the country deserves that,” he said before.

Among those who ruled the men’s pole vault final of the recently-concluded Paris Olympics 2024 were Sweden’s Armand Duplantis who won gold, USA’s Sam Kendricks who got silver, and Emmanouil, who got bronze.

EJ landed in fourth place, significantly rising from his 11th placement in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Now, the athlete bared that while the organizing team of the Philippine International Pole Vault Challenge had “worked tirelessly” to make the competition happen, it encountered a “few unexpected hurdles” which included his fractured spine diagnosis.

Last week, the pole vault star said he would be ending his 2024 campaign early after being diagnosed with a “fractured L5 vertebra,” an injury that had been bothering him for a year, even before Paris 2024.

“The organizing team believes that we won’t be able to adequately deliver the competition to its full potential. I respect their view and expertise as we all want a world-class event; thus, we are forced to postpone and plan again,” EJ wrote.

What to expect at EJ’s meet and greet

Despite this, the athlete said he will hold a “meet and greet” in the Philippines to show his “appreciation” to his Filipino supporters.

He said they can expect an exhibition in which he would showcase his event of pole vaulting, a “number of world-class athletes” in a panel discussion, and “plenty of fun activities, unique programs, and get together.”

The meet-and-greet will happen on September 15, 10 a.m., at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay’s activity center.

EJ also created a Facebook Event Page called “High Flying Hangout” in which people can respond.

As of writing, 748 users responded that they are “interested,” while 131 people said they are “going.”

How to participate

The public can register for the event by scanning a QR code, which will give them “a chance to win some limited edition mementos.”

“Expect further updates to be shared on my social media. I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone soon. See you all there!!!” EJ wrote.

He also added the hashtag “#parasabayan” in his post.

Prior to EJ’s entrance into pole vaulting, the sport was not well-known among Filipinos, who were more exposed to basketball.

He is the third-best pole vaulter in the world, next to Armand and Sam.