Northern Luzon parish marks 300 years

The Santa Monica Parish in Sarrat, Ilocos Norte marks this year its 300th anniversary.

Established in 1724 by Augustinian friars, the parish has been a significant factor in shaping the spiritual life and culture of the people of Sarrat.

Before Laoag, Sarrat was the capital of Ilocos Norte at its inception in 1818. Its importance is gleaned from the huge Spanish Government House (now South Central School), which stands on a hill fronting the church and convent. The huge church and palatial convento also attest to the town’s old glory.

Part of the tercentennial year celebration was the recent enshrinement on August 27 of the first class relic of Santa Monica given by Bishop Renato Mayugba of Laoag as gift to the faithful on this special year.

Fr. Ericson Josue, the newly appointed parish priest, exhorted the people to value the presence of the relic.

“For three centuries,” he said, “our ancestors related with Santa Monica with her carved images and pictures. This time, the people of Sarrat do not only encounter her with these representations but the saint’s bones, her DNA are in their very midst. This should compel them to live a more matured Christian life.”

In a Mass presided over by Bishop Mayugba on August 31, it was proclaimed with the reading of a decree from the Vatican’s Apostolic Penitentiary that the centuries-old church of Santa Monica is granted with the privilege as a place to receive plenary indulgence within the period from September 29, 2024 to September 29, 2025.

To gain the said indulgence, the faithful are exhorted to do pilgrimage at said church following the conditions of sacramental confession, the praying of the Our Father, recitation of the Creed, doing pious meditation and invoking the intercession of the Blessed Mother and Santa Monica.

The launching of the reception of indulgence will be marked with the opening of the Holy Door on September 29, with Bishop Jacinto Jose of Urdaneta and Santa Monica’s former parish priest leading the celebration.

Sarrat is known as the birthplace of former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. and hometown of Cardinal Orlando Quevedo, OMI, Archbishop Emeritus of Cotabato.